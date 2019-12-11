You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Malaysia may sell Petronas' stakes to provinces

Wed, Dec 11, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Kuala Lumpur

MALAYSIA is considering selling stakes in energy giant Petronas to provinces where the company's oil and gas fields are, Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said on Tuesday, in a bid to raise funds for the debt-laden government.

Such a move may also give states such as Sarawak and Sabah a say in the running of Petronas, the world's third-largest exporter of liquefied natural gas.

Dr Mahathir said the government could not meet a demand made by the states for a quadrupling of the royalties paid by the company to 20 per cent of its profit.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

He said in an interview in his office: "It is fully owned by the government, it's up to the government to sell the shares privately, not in the market, to states like Sabah and Sarawak. Petronas is a very big company, it depends on how much (the states) can pay also."

SEE ALSO

Malaysia's Petronas says will not participate in Aramco IPO

Sarawak and neighbouring Sabah have Malaysia's most prolific oil and gas reserves in their waters in the South China Sea. Their long-standing demand to increase royalties could cost Petronas up to US$7 billion a year.

Petronas, formally known as Petroliam Nasional, is the biggest money-spinner for the federal government.

Dr Mahathir said the government could also cut stakes in smaller listed or unlisted units of Petronas.

"What we need is to reduce our involvement, the number of shares that we hold, in order to raise some funds for ourselves," he said.

The company's main listed units are petrochemicals maker Petronas Chemicals Group, retail arm Petronas Dagangan and gas infrastructure and utilities arm Petronas Gas. Petronas Carigali is its exploration unit.

On Monday, Petronas said it has completed block trades of its shares in Petronas Dagangan, Petronas Gas and MISC Berhad. REUTERS

Government & Economy

China's consumer inflation hits eight-year high

PwC's wish list calls for grants to boost green financing

US objections leave WTO paralysed as arbiter

HK cabinet reshuffle not an immediate task, says Carrie Lam

Small US businesses see improved sentiment in November

Mahathir promises to hand over power to successor

BREAKING

Dec 11, 2019 12:21 AM
Government & Economy

US House Democrats claim victory in revamping US-Mexico-Canada trade pact

[WASHINGTON] US House Democrats on Tuesday claimed victory in negotiating changes to a US-Mexico-Canada trade...

Dec 11, 2019 12:10 AM
Government & Economy

Saudi overhaul under review as Prince said to question progress

[RIYADH] Saudi Arabia is reviewing its plan for life after oil with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said to be...

Dec 10, 2019 11:57 PM
Consumer

Just Eat rejects improved hostile bid from Prosus

[LONDON] British online takeaway delivery service Just Eat on Tuesday rejected as too low an improved hostile...

Dec 10, 2019 11:23 PM
Companies & Markets

JCG Investment enters into agreement to place out shares, warrants

CATALIST-LISTED JCG Investment and a Malaysian have entered into a subscription agreement, with the individual...

Dec 10, 2019 11:23 PM
Government & Economy

Democrats announce two impeachment charges against Trump

[WASHINGTON] Democrats unveiled two articles of impeachment Tuesday against US President Donald Trump after weeks of...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly