You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Malaysia names new anti-graft agency chief to lead 1MDB probe

Mon, Mar 09, 2020 - 2:55 PM

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia has appointed Azam Baki to lead its anti-graft agency after the previous chief stepped down following a change of government.

His appointment is effective Monday, according to a statement issued by the prime minister's office.

Mr Azam, who was deputy chief commissioner for operations at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), replaces Latheefa Koya, who had led the probe into the 1MDB scandal with a focus on recouping the billions of dollars allegedly stolen from the state fund.

The agency is at the centre of the renewed investigation into the 1MDB scandal as well as other graft cases across Malaysia. The MACC, as the commission is known, is also looking into corruption allegations involving AirAsia Group Bhd's deals with Airbus SE.

BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

Australian PM mulls cash handout as part of fiscal stimulus: Sky News

Cruise ship heads to Singapore after rebuff by Malaysia, Thailand over virus fears

Japan monitoring market moves as stocks plunge, yen soars: Suga

South Korea sees lowest new virus infections for 2 weeks

North Korea fires 3 projectiles: South's military

Japan Q4 GDP revised down to 7.1% annualised contraction

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 9, 2020 03:24 PM
Real Estate

Lendlease names MD for data centre business

PROPERTY and infrastructure group Lendlease has appointed Sam Lee as managing director of data centres. He will be...

Mar 9, 2020 02:58 PM
Companies & Markets

Singapore banks extend slump in afternoon session; Sibor falls

SHARES of Singapore banks extended their slump in the afternoon trading session, with the Singapore interbank...

Mar 9, 2020 02:58 PM
SME

Hesitation to digitalise causing Singapore SMEs to lose competitiveness

APPREHENSION about digitalisation among small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Singapore is causing them to...

Mar 9, 2020 02:45 PM
Stocks

Derivatives trading hits record high in Feb on Covid-19 concerns: SGX

THE Singapore Exchange's (SGX) derivatives daily average volume (DDAV) hit a record high in February at 1.2 million...

Mar 9, 2020 02:32 PM
Stocks

Gulf stock markets plunge at open on oil price crash

[DUBAI] Gulf markets fell sharply in early trade on Monday, led by Dubai and Kuwait, as investors panicked, reacting...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.