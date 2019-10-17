You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Malaysia needs to be ready for the worst in South China Sea: foreign minister

Thu, Oct 17, 2019 - 1:45 PM

AK_mysl_1710.jpg
Malaysia needs to boost its naval capabilities to prepare for possible conflict in the South China Sea, its foreign minister said on Thursday, even as South-east Asia's third-largest economy pursues non-militarisation of the disputed waterway.
PHOTO: AFP

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia needs to boost its naval capabilities to prepare for possible conflict in the South China Sea, its foreign minister said on Thursday, even as South-east Asia's third-largest economy pursues non-militarisation of the disputed waterway.

Tensions have escalated in recent weeks, especially after a US Navy destroyer sailed near islands claimed by China last month as a challenge to what the US Navy described as excessive Chinese territorial claims in the region.

Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah said Malaysia could issue protest notes if a major power were to encroach on its territory but the lack of naval and maritime enforcement assets left it at a disadvantage in the event of a conflict.

Mr Saifuddin said Malaysia's naval assets would struggle to even match up to the Chinese Coast Guard, which he said has a near 24-hour presence around the South Luconia Shoals off the east Malaysian state of Sarawak.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Our naval ships under the Royal Malaysian Navy are smaller than the Coast Guard vessels from China," Mr Saifuddin told Parliament during question time.

"We would not want (conflict) to happen, but our assets ... need be upgraded so we are able to better manage our waters should there be a conflict between major powers in the South China Sea," he said.

China claims most of the South China Sea, through which more than US$3.4 trillion worth of goods are transported annually, under its unilaterally declared "nine-dash-line". However, it overlaps with territorial claims made by Malaysia, Vietnam, the Philippines, Brunei and Taiwan.

Beijing blames the United States for increasing tensions by sending warships and military planes close to islands claimed by China.

Malaysia had been critical of China's South China Sea position but has been less outspoken recently, especially after China pumped billions of dollars into infrastructure projects under its Belt and Road Initiative.

Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has also said Malaysia was too small to stand up to the Asian powerhouse, even as Chinese ships surveyed its waters for oil and gas without permission.

Mr Saifuddin said Malaysia would continue to push its position on non-militarisation of the South China Sea, and for the Association of South East Asian Nations (Asean) to take a united approach in dealing with China and the United States.

"The South China Sea should not become a point of conflict among countries. We are consistent on that at international fora such as Asean, where we raise the concept of self-restraint and non-militarisation in the South China Sea," he said.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

US, Chinese teams working on Phase 1 trade deal text: Mnuchin

Trump upbeat on trade talks with EU, hints at reprieve for some duties on Italian products

Teo Chee Hean discusses smart city development, urban transportation with Russian official

Singapore, US to cooperate on infrastructure finance and market building

Japan defence minister to enter race to succeed PM Shinzo Abe

Hong Kong lawmakers dragged from chamber as Carrie Lam heckled for second day

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly