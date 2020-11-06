You are here

Malaysia plans extra US$4.8b for special Covid-19 fund

Fri, Nov 06, 2020 - 5:10 PM

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia's government plans to add a further US$4.84 billion to a new fund to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz said on Friday.

The move will increase the size of the Covid-19 fund to 65 billion ringgit(S$21.2 billion) to fund aid...

Huawei appeals ban from 5G networks in Sweden: telecom regulator

Malaysia's 1MDB state fund still RM32.3b in debt: government report

Wealthy countries edge towards global climate finance goal

Hong Kong leader Lam discussed coronavirus, economic relief with Beijing

Four new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

China needs to consider policy adjustments but cannot make hasty moves: PBOC vice-governor

Nov 6, 2020 05:08 PM
Technology

Huawei appeals ban from 5G networks in Sweden: telecom regulator

[STOCKHOLM] Huawei has appealed Sweden's decision to exclude the Chinese telecom equipment maker from being a...

Nov 6, 2020 04:51 PM
Banking & Finance

Deutsche Bank alumni are helping Son remake SoftBank

[TOKYO] When Masayoshi Son cut the largest deal of his career - the US$40 billion sale of chip designer Arm in...

Nov 6, 2020 04:29 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks end the day higher

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks closed Friday slightly higher, ending a strong week on a healthy note with global...

Nov 6, 2020 04:22 PM
Stocks

Europe: Stocks steady at open after strong gains

[LONDON] European stock markets steadied at the start of trading on Friday after strong gains across the week for...

Nov 6, 2020 04:22 PM
Government & Economy

Malaysia's 1MDB state fund still RM32.3b in debt: government report

[KUALA LUMPUR] 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), the state fund at the centre of a massive corruption scandal,...

Stay up to date with The Business Times for