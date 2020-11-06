Malaysia plans extra US$4.8b for special Covid-19 fund

Get our introductory offer at only
[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia's government plans to add a further US$4.84 billion to a new fund to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz said on Friday.
The move will increase the size of the Covid-19 fund to 65 billion ringgit(S$21.2 billion) to fund aid...
