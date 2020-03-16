Malaysia PM Muhyiddin to implement closure of all govt and private sector premises

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia PM Muhyiddin will implement closure of all government and private sector premises.
It will not include those providing essential services.
REUTERS
[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia is restricting people's movement nationwide to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
[WASHINGTON] International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on Monday called on governments to...
[NEW YORK] The S&P 500 tumbled 8 per cent at opening on Monday, triggering an automatic 15-minute halt of Wall...
CATALIST-LISTED Starburst Holdings said on Monday that its subsidiary, Starburst Engineering, has clinched a S$40.9...
[BRUSSELS] The European Union urged member states Monday to prevent bottlenecks forming at internal frontiers and to...
