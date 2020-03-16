You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Malaysia PM Muhyiddin to implement closure of all govt and private sector premises

Mon, Mar 16, 2020 - 10:33 PM

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia PM Muhyiddin will implement closure of all government and private sector premises.

It will not include those providing essential services.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Malaysia in lockdown after cases surge to most in Southeast Asia

IMF chief calls for more fiscal stimulus to limit coronavirus damage

EU urges members to allow freight despite virus controls

17 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore in biggest single-day spike

'Don't sacrifice lives': doubts grow in Japan over Tokyo Olympics

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 16, 2020 10:43 PM
Government & Economy

Malaysia in lockdown after cases surge to most in Southeast Asia

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia is restricting people's movement nationwide to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Mar 16, 2020 10:16 PM
Government & Economy

IMF chief calls for more fiscal stimulus to limit coronavirus damage

[WASHINGTON] International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on Monday called on governments to...

Mar 16, 2020 09:40 PM
Stocks

US: Trading on Wall St halted as S&P 500 tumbles 8%

[NEW YORK] The S&P 500 tumbled 8 per cent at opening on Monday, triggering an automatic 15-minute halt of Wall...

Mar 16, 2020 09:39 PM
Companies & Markets

Starburst bags S$40.9m contract for firearms training facility in SE Asia

CATALIST-LISTED Starburst Holdings said on Monday that its subsidiary, Starburst Engineering, has clinched a S$40.9...

Mar 16, 2020 09:34 PM
Government & Economy

EU urges members to allow freight despite virus controls

[BRUSSELS] The European Union urged member states Monday to prevent bottlenecks forming at internal frontiers and to...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.