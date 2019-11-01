You are here

Malaysia police say untrue Jho Low is in UAE: Bernama

Fri, Nov 01, 2019 - 4:13 PM

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia's police chief said reports that 1MDB-linked financier Low Taek Jho is in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are untrue, according to state news agency Bernama.

Inspector-General Abdul Hamid Bador maintained the police know his location, but that Low is being protected by a certain party, according to Bernama. There are ongoing talks at police-to-police levels as well as cooperation from various sides including the FBI, he said in the report.

Inspector-General Abdul Hamid previously said the fugitive known as Jho Low is in a jurisdiction with which Malaysia has an extradition treaty, while declining to name the place. He also said Low is unlikely to be in the US.

Low was offered asylum in August by a country that acts in line with the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights and European Convention on Human Rights, his spokesman said through his lawyers, without naming the country.

Low has been painted by prosecutors as the mastermind behind the 1MDB scandal, which saw more than US$4.5 billion allegedly misappropriated. He recently struck a deal with the US Justice Department to return almost US$1 billion of assets to resolve forfeiture cases linked to him.

