You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Malaysia proposes softening drug laws

Fri, Jun 28, 2019 - 4:28 PM

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia has proposed removing criminal penalties for possession and use of drugs in small amounts, a move medical groups said will help addicts break a "cycle of imprisonment and poverty".

The Southeast Asian country currently has tough anti-drugs laws - those caught with relatively small quantities of cannabis, heroin and cocaine may be charged with drug-trafficking and face the death penalty.

If narcotics are decriminalised, it would be a rare step in a region where many governments hand down harsh punishments for drug-related crimes.

Health Minister Dzulkefly Ahmad announced the government was set to introduce the "significant game-changer policy" of decriminalising drugs.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The move is a crucial step "towards achieving a rational drug policy that puts science and public health before punishment and incarceration," he said in a statement on Thursday.

"An addict shall be treated as a patient (not as a criminal), whose addiction is a disease we would like to cure."

He insisted it did not mean that Malaysia was seeking to legalise drugs, and trafficking will remain a crime.

The policy is in the early stages and the minister did not give further details.

The announcement was welcomed by dozens of NGOs and medical groups, including the Malaysian Medical Association and the Academy of Medicine Malaysia, who backed the "public health approach" to drug use.

"Criminalisation makes many drug users afraid to ask for medical help for fear of punishment and a criminal record," they said in a joint statement, adding the current policy "creates a cycle of imprisonment and poverty" for addicts.

Earlier this week, Home Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said that most of the 70,000 prisoners in Malaysia were drug addicts.

It remains to be seen whether the government, a reformist alliance that took power last year, can push through such a controversial change in a country where many are staunchly against drugs.

The government announced with great fanfare last year that would it abolish capital punishment entirely. But after a backlash, authorities dropped that plan and now say only the mandatory death penalty will be axed.

AFP

Government & Economy

Temasek takes 21.7% stake in Li & Fung's logistics business for US$300m

RHTLaw Taylor Wessing appoints Azman Jaafar as managing partner

G20 summit: Trump talks trade, China's Xi warns against protectionism

Trade and horse-trade: Top 5 hot-button G20 issues

SMEs to get extra S$10,000 subsidy to help train workers

Singapore to focus on regional deals as trade war thwarts growth

Editor's Choice

ak_mas_2706.jpg
Jun 28, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore reviewing again 2019 growth forecast: MAS chief

nwy_sgx_280619_7_2x.jpg
Jun 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX revamps to drive growth in multiple asset classes

BT_20190628_LMXEGM28A_3820982.jpg
Jun 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

Minorities block Challenger's delisting; exit offer will lapse

Most Read

1 Landlord claims late rents, interests from loss-making Chinese Global Investors
2 Stars shine at World's 50 Best
3 Singtel confirms plans to 'unlock value' from loss-making digital businesses; CEO takes big pay cut
4 Temasek's slower pace of global investments trains spotlight at home
5 Singapore government not relaxing property cooling measures for now: MAS

Must Read

AK_sgworkers_2806.jpg
Jun 28, 2019
SME

SMEs to get extra S$10,000 subsidy to help train workers

housing.jpg
Jun 28, 2019
Banking & Finance

Housing loans extend drop in May but overall lending rises on business loans: MAS data

Jun 28, 2019
Real Estate

Government trims again industrial land supply amid weaker growth outlook

Jun 28, 2019
Government & Economy

Temasek takes 21.7% stake in Li & Fung's logistics business for US$300m

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening