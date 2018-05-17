You are here

Malaysia Q1 current account surplus rises to RM15b

Thu, May 17, 2018 - 12:59 PM

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia's current account surplus widened to RM15.0 billion (S$5 billion) in the first quarter of the year from RM13.9 billion in the previous three months, the government said on Thursday.

Portfolio investment saw a net outflow of RM2.6 billion, compared to an inflow of RM11.6 billion in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Foreign direct investment rose to RM12 billion in January-March, compared with RM3.4 billion in the fourth quarter, it said.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

