Malaysia Q2 GDP growth drops to 4.5%, slowing for 3rd straight quarter

Fri, Aug 17, 2018 - 12:11 PM

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia's economy expanded at a much slower annual pace of 4.5 per cent in April-June, marking the third straight quarter of slowing growth in South-east Asia's third-largest economy.

The rate was well below the 5.2 per cent median forecast in a Reuters poll of 14 economists and the slowest growth since Q4 2016.

The central bank said growth over the latest period was affected by commodity-specific shocks due to declining production of natural gas and weak crude palm oil production.

In the first quarter of 2018, Malaysia had annual growth of 5.4 per cent.

Bank Negara Malaysia's new governor, Nur Shamsiah Mohd Yunus, revised its 2018 GDP growth forecast to 5.0 per cent from the earlier forecast of 5.5-6.0 per cent.

In the second quarter, the current account surplus narrowed to RM3.9 billion (S$1.3 billion).

REUTERS

