You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Malaysia Q3 GDP grows 4.4% y-o-y, slowing for 4th quarter

Fri, Nov 16, 2018 - 12:25 PM

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia's economy grew at an annual 4.4 per cent pace in July-September, the fourth straight quarter of slowing growth as it grapples with weak external demand.

The rate was the slowest since the last quarter of 2016 and below the 4.6 per cent median forecast in a Reuters poll of 15 economists.

In the second quarter, Malaysia's economy grew 4.5 per cent annually.

The central bank said while growth was supported by 9 per cent growth in household spending and 6.9 per cent growth in private spending, it was dragged down by lingering effects of one-off supply shocks in the LNG and palm oil markets.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Supply shocks lowered growth for Southeast Asia's third-largest economy by 0.5-0.7 percentage point, the central bank said.

Bank Negara Malaysia Governor Nur Shamsiah Mohd Yunus said Malaysia was on track for 4.8 per cent growth in 2018, and 4.9 per cent next year.

"Going into 2019, private sector activity will remain key driver of growth as rationalisation of private sector spending continues," said Nur Shamsiah.

Global trade tensions could drag the country's growth down by 0.3-0.5 per cent next year if it gets worse, she said.

The current account surplus narrowed to RM3.8 billion in the third quarter. 

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Xi woos Pacific islands to curb Taiwan's influence

Singapore, US collaborate further on infrastructure, digital economy and cybersecurity

US, China rivalry to dominate Apec summit

APEC summit host urges respect for trade rules

Singapore non-oil exports jump 8.3% in October

Mexico ups interest rate, citing political uncertainty

Editor's Choice

BT_20181116_LSCAPITAL12_3619304.jpg
Nov 16, 2018
Banking & Finance

Placements beat rights as companies take quickest route to funds

BT_20181116_UWRUSSIAV87F_3619397.jpg
Nov 16, 2018
Government & Economy

Russian sovereign wealth fund courts more Singapore investors

BT_20181116_ABXIOM16_3619305.jpg
Nov 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

Keppel Infrastructure Trust inks deal for Australian group Ixom

Most Read

1 China-backed RCEP trade deal pushed back to 2019
2 DBS shuffles senior management team, grooms talent within
3 DBS makes senior management changes
4 Death knell for contra trading as T+2 looms
5 SGX moves to T+2 securities settlement cycle starting Dec 10

Must Read

ST_20180606_BIZREME_4039051.jpg
Nov 16, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore, US collaborate further on infrastructure, digital economy and cybersecurity

cs-generic-Pinnacle19.jpg
Nov 16, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore non-oil exports jump 8.3% in October

nz-toy-161018.jpg
Nov 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noteholders, Fung Retailing extend lifeline to Toys "R" Us Asia

BT_20181116_LSCAPITAL12_3619304.jpg
Nov 16, 2018
Banking & Finance

Placements beat rights as companies take quickest route to funds

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening