You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Malaysia resumes travel, haircuts and retail therapy as coronavirus curbs ease

Wed, Jun 10, 2020 - 8:01 PM

ym-mybarber-100620.jpg
Hair salons and shopping malls reopened, traffic jams returned and interstate travel resumed in Malaysia on Wednesday in a further easing of coronavirus restrictions to revive an economy hard hit by the pandemic.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[KUALA LUMPUR] Hair salons and shopping malls reopened, traffic jams returned and interstate travel resumed in Malaysia on Wednesday in a further easing of coronavirus restrictions to revive an economy hard hit by the pandemic.

In the capital Kuala Lumpur, customers queued for temperature checks at malls while shop staff added the finishing touches to window displays.

Barber shops and beauty salons were reopening to customers after having to remain shut for nearly three months.

"Thank God the government decided to ease movement control order restrictions, so we can go out and get our hair cut and become handsome again," joked Abdul Rahman Mohamed after his trim. "Before we looked terrible."

Malaysia confirmed two new Covid-19 infections on Wednesday, the lowest number since restrictions were imposed, taking the total number of cases to 8,338, including 118 fatalities.

SEE ALSO

Brussels suggests EU open external borders from July 1

"I'm happy to work again because for almost two months, we didn't get any sales," said salon owner Wong Lee Ting.

"Customers were always calling asking, 'when can you open? Because it's been long.'"

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said on Sunday the pandemic had been successfully brought under control and that Malaysia would enter a new recovery period until Aug 31, followed by a normalisation phase until a vaccine is ready.

However, international borders will remain closed for now, as will entertainment venues such as nightclubs and theme parks. Contact sports and gatherings remain banned.

Malaysia's education minister said on Wednesday schools would reopen in stages from June 24, while a senior health official said travel agreements may be sought with "green bubble" countries such as Singapore, Brunei and Thailand, where infection rates are manageable.

Shopper Nik Muhammad Shafik was enjoying his return to freedom but hoped people would follow health protocols including social distancing.

"We're happy that the whole family can go out but at the same time, worried because of the easing of the movement control order, so a lot of people are out," he said.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

China's new bank loans fall in May, but broader credit growth quickens

Brussels suggests EU open external borders from July 1

Japan MPs pass record coronavirus budget

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Singapore replaces US as India's top market for engineering exports

Remdesivir approved for Covid-19 treatment in Singapore

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 10, 2020 08:21 PM
Banking & Finance

China's new bank loans fall in May, but broader credit growth quickens

[BEIJING] New bank lending in China fell more than expected in May but broader credit growth quickened as the...

Jun 10, 2020 07:54 PM
Government & Economy

Brussels suggests EU open external borders from July 1

[BRUSSELS] The European Commission will recommend European Union (EU) member states begin to reopen their external...

Jun 10, 2020 07:15 PM
Companies & Markets

Wing Tai Properties expects H1 loss

WING Tai Properties, the Hong Kong associate of Singapore-listed Wing Tai Holdings, on Wednesday guided for a first-...

Jun 10, 2020 07:04 PM
Government & Economy

Japan MPs pass record coronavirus budget

[TOKYO] Japan's powerful lower house of parliament approved an emergency budget worth nearly US$300 billion...

Jun 10, 2020 06:34 PM
Companies & Markets

IPC Corp says two of its directors being probed over Hyflux saga

PROPERTY investment firm IPC Corporation on Wednesday confirmed that two of its independent directors are under...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.