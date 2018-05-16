You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Malaysia says GST to be effectively scrapped from June 1

Wed, May 16, 2018 - 6:31 PM

file6ztdf7ciosnzlqkdcw9.jpg
Malaysia's new government on Wednesday said it would reduce a goods and services tax to zero from June 1, effectively abolishing it, a move that is likely to spur spending in the Southeast Asian nation but put pressure on its fiscal position.

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia's new government on Wednesday said it would reduce a goods and services tax to zero from June 1, effectively abolishing it, a move that is likely to spur spending in the Southeast Asian nation but put pressure on its fiscal position.

Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, who won last week's general election, had vowed during the campaign to get rid of the 6 per cent GST to address the rising cost of living. Ousted leader Najib Razak had introduced the tax in 2015 amid lower oil prices.

GST would be zero-rated from June 1, the Ministry of Finance said in a statement on Wednesday.

Dr Mahathir had also promised to reintroduce fuel subsidies, which along with the GST removal, could widen Malaysia's fiscal deficit.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Ratings agency Moody's said this week that the removal of GST would be credit negative for Malaysia as it would cut off a significant revenue source for the government.

Mr Najib's government had planned to collect 43.8 billion ringgit (S$14.8 billion) in 2018 in GST, about 18 per cent of total revenue.

Zeti Akhthar Aziz, a senior adviser to the Malaysian government, said on Tuesday Malaysia would be able to reduce the fiscal deficit by controlling expenditure in the absence of GST.

Ms Zeti, a former long-serving central bank governor, said the government will re-prioritise projects, increase efficiency and reduce wastage in the public sector.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Japan passes law to get more women into politics

PM Lee to meet Mahathir in Malaysia on Saturday

Malaysia stocks get no love from foreigners after election shock

Ash cloud from Hawaii volcano sparks red alert for aviation

Duterte says China's Xi won't allow his removal from office

Editor's Choice

electronics.jpg
May 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

Tech stocks searching for mojo amid mediocre Q1 earnings

bp_sgprivate_150518_74.jpg
May 16, 2018
Real Estate

Number of private homes sold by developers up only a tad in April

yaohui-pixgeneric-6816.jpg
May 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

SIA could surprise with stronger-than-expected results

Most Read

1 Mahathir says will bring case against Najib ‘within short while’
2 Keyless cars are convenient, but can lead to a deadly error
3 Malaysia stock market, ringgit bounce back from post-election jitters; removal of GST still among worries
4 Carousell snags US$85m in new funding by investors including DBS
5 Now out of power, Najib faces Malaysia wrath over 1MDB secrets
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Rosalia Park.jpg
May 16, 2018
Real Estate

JLL launches five freehold residential sites worth over S$1.2b

May 16, 2018
Government & Economy

PM Lee to meet Mahathir in Malaysia on Saturday

2018-05-15T050353Z_602079889_RC1782D65D20_RTRMADP_3_MALAYSIA-POLITICS-SCANDAL.JPG
May 16, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore prepared to extend further help to Malaysia on 1MDB-related transactions: CAD, MAS

file705vbjei3d112cho52c.jpg
May 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

TT International's Big Box in Jurong East put up for sale by receivers

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening