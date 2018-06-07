You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Malaysia sets aside RM3b to finance fuel subsidies

Thu, Jun 07, 2018 - 12:36 PM

06759550.jpg
Malaysia's government has allocated RM3 billion (S$1 billion) to subsidise pump prices till the end of 2018, the finance ministry said in a statement on Thursday.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia's government has allocated RM3 billion (S$1 billion) to subsidise pump prices till the end of 2018, the finance ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

The funds will be used to keep prices of RON95 petrol and diesel at fixed prices, while the higher grade RON97 petrol will be floated on a weekly basis.

"The federal government will subsidise 33 sen per litre for all retail purchases of RON95 and diesel for this week," Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said.

Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad announced last month plans to reinstate fuel subsidies amid rising oil prices, even as his administration looks to cut national debt that he said had reached RM1 trillion.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Mahathir, 92, led an opposition coalition to a spectacular win over predecessor Najib Razak's previously undefeated ruling alliance in a general election on May 9, having campaigned aggressively over rising living costs and a multi-billion dollar scandal at state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

BP_Singapore Exchange_070618_2.jpg
Jun 7, 2018
Banking & Finance

SGX-Bursa link-up risks getting the chop

BT_20180607_JLROZ_3463414.jpg
Jun 7, 2018
Banking & Finance

Ex-Temasek banker emerging as active fintech investor

BT_20180607_JOEL_3463603.jpg
Jun 7, 2018
Consumer

Joel Robuchon Restaurant to close; only establishment in Singapore with 3 Michelin stars

Most Read

1 Investors can invest in Temasek's first retail bond to boost retirement income: Ho Ching
2 Astrea IV private equity bonds' retail tranche interest rate set at 4.35% pa
3 Temasek's retail private equity bond 'a way to grow retirement nest egg'
4 SGX adds 12 mainboard companies to watch list, removes one
5 Malaysia draws China link to huge financial scandal
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

as-housing-1805.jpg
Jun 7, 2018
Real Estate

HDB resale prices rise 0.5% in May from April; volume slips 5.3%: SRX

Jun 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: OCBC Investment Research sees HPHT selldown as overblown

file61mg41zvolc1bjzp3hrv.jpg
Jun 7, 2018
Government & Economy

Malaysia agency asks financier Jho Low to assist in probe at former 1MDB unit

BP_Singapore Exchange_070618_2.jpg
Jun 7, 2018
Banking & Finance

SGX-Bursa link-up risks getting the chop

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening