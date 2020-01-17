You are here

Malaysia talks to India in bid to resolve concerns over new palm oil import curbs

Fri, Jan 17, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Kuala Lumpur

MALAYSIA is talking to the Indian government and trade officials in a bid to resolve concerns over New Delhi's new palm oil import restrictions, a minister in Kuala Lumpur said on Thursday, amid a trade spat between the countries.

India's Hindu nationalist government has repeatedly objected to Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad speaking out against recent policies which critics say discriminate against Muslims.

India, the world's biggest buyer of edible oils, last week placed curbs on imports of refined palm oil and has informally asked traders to stop importing all kinds of palm oil from Malaysia, the world's second biggest producer and exporter of palm oil.

Reuters reported on Wednesday, citing sources, that New Delhi could also restrict imports of petroleum, aluminium ingots, liquefied natural gas, computer parts and microprocessors from Malaysia.

However, India's Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said New Delhi had not imposed any curbs on imports from Malaysia and Turkey, and that the government was not contemplating any restrictions on the two countries.

Referring to India's new palm import rules, Malaysia's Primary Industries minister Teresa Kok, who is in charge of palm oil, told an industry conference: "This year, we foresee more challenges in some of our major markets."

She said the Indian high commissioner, the ambassador in Malaysia, was one of the people she was in touch with over the issue.

Bangladesh's Farm minister told Reuters his country was open to buying more from Malaysia if it offers competitive rates.

The South Asian country buys mainly from Indonesia, which is expected to be the biggest beneficiary of the Malaysia-India dispute.

Dr Mahathir, the 94-year-old premier who is vocal on issues concerning the Muslim world, ignored a question from Reuters on the spat with India on the sidelines of a separate event on Thursday.

On Tuesday, he said Malaysia was concerned about the palm oil curbs but indicated he would continue to speak out against "wrong things" even if it costs his country financially.

Last month, he criticised India's new religion-based citizenship laws, which critics say discriminate against Muslims, and its policies in the Muslim-majority region of Kashmir, which is also claimed by Pakistan.

India was Malaysia's biggest buyer of palm oil last year, buying 4.4 million tonnes.

This year, purchases could fall below a million tonnes if relations do not improve, Indian traders say.

To make up for the potential loss, Malaysian officials say they are trying to sell more to countries such as Pakistan, the Philippines, Myanmar and Vietnam.

But replacing a massive buyer like India will not be easy, and there have been calls for both countries to talk it out and to put aside any "personal or diplomatic ego". REUTERS

