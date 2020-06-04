You are here

Malaysia, the world's top glove supplier, says no quick end to shortage in US$8b industry

Thu, Jun 04, 2020 - 4:19 PM

A global shortage of medical gloves due to a coronavirus-driven surge in demand will carry over into next year, Malaysia, the world's biggest gloves supplier, said on Thursday, warning buyers to be wary of scammers promising quick supplies.
