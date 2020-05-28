Malaysia to discharge Covid-19 patients after 2 weeks even if they still test positive

Get our introductory offer at only
Petaling Jaya
MALAYSIA'S Health Ministry will be discharging Covid-19 patients even if they test positive at the end of their two-week hospital treatment because they would not be able to infect others, said Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.
The Health director-general said the previous...
