Malaysia to impose 5-10% tax on goods, 6% on services

Thu, Aug 30, 2018 - 11:49 AM

Malaysia will impose a tax of between 5 per cent and 10 per cent on the sale of goods, while services will attract a 6 per cent levy when a new tax regime comes into effect on Sept 1, the country's customs chief Subromaniam Tholasy said on Thursday.
[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia will impose a tax of between 5 per cent and 10 per cent on the sale of goods, while services will attract a 6 per cent levy when a new tax regime comes into effect on Sept 1, the country's customs chief Subromaniam Tholasy said on Thursday.

The Sales and Services Tax (SST) is being reintroduced after the government led by Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad repealed an unpopular goods and services tax (GST) earlier this month.

The GST, which covered a broader range of items and services compared with the SST, had been set at 6 per cent.

