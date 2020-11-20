Malaysia to lift movement controls in some states

Malaysia will end the conditional movement control order in states of Melaka, Terengganu and most of Johor and Kedah from Nov 21, according to Defence Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob in a televised briefing on Friday.

However, Malaysia will impose movement curbs in Kelantan and will tighten controls in Penampang, Sabah, he says Domestic tourism is now allowed within states that have CMCO.

He also says it's now compulsory for foreign workers in Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Penang, Sabah, Kuala Lumpur and Labuan to take swab tests. BLOOMBERG