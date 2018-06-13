You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Malaysia to probe Battersea property deal: Anwar

Wed, Jun 13, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20180613_BATTERSEA_3469389.jpg
"All these deals which are considered dubious, including investments in housing in London, will have to be investigated. Yes, that includes Battersea. Because they were made using state funds," says Mr Anwar.
PHOTO: AFP

London

MALAYSIA will investigate the Battersea Power Station deal and other major "dubious" property investments in the UK, said Anwar Ibrahim, the de facto leader of ruling coalition Pakatan Harapan.

On a working visit to Britain, Mr Anwar told The Guardian that a series of deals paid for by Malaysian sovereign funds and pension funds and brokered by the previous Barisan Nasional administration had to be looked at again and renegotiated if there was any wrongdoing.

"All these deals which are considered dubious, including investments in housing in London, will have to be investigated. Yes, that includes Battersea. Because they were made using state funds.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"We have to be convinced that this was the right investment decision and that there was no political influence or direction (within Malaysia)," he was quoted as saying.

Due to be completed in 2028 with an estimated gross development value of £10 billion (S$18 billion), the Battersea Power Station project is owned by a consortium of Malaysian investors comprising Sime Darby Property Bhd, SP Setia Bhd and the Employees Provident Fund (EPF).

Malaysia's new government, which came into power after a surprise election victory last month, has been reviewing big-ticket investments entered into by the previous administration of Najib Razak.

The former premier was also linked to the scandal at state fund 1MDB, after RM2.6 billion (S$868 million) was found in his personal accounts. He was cleared of all wrongdoing by the Malaysian authorities in 2016, but the new government has reopened probes into the matter.

"It's clearly a political decision to invest. If there is something wrong then we will want to renegotiate. We are looking at umpteen deals extending to hundreds of billions of ringgit - that is tens of billions of dollars," Mr Anwar told The Guardian.

In his interview with the British daily published on Monday, Mr Anwar said the money trail in the 1MDB fraud case ran through London, with US1.83 billion being channelled through a British-Saudi company.

Editor's Choice

BT_20180613_UWCOMMENT7LUV_3469344.jpg
Jun 13, 2018
Opinion

History made but Trump-Kim meet needs more substance to convince

Jun 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Trade is more pressing concern than Trump-Kim summit

Jun 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Small players take on consumer goods giants

Most Read

1 No swan song for Singapore semiconductors
2 Kim Jong Un invites Donald Trump to second summit in North Korea in July, says report
3 Trump-Kim summit: S$20m bill to host US-North Korea meeting
4 Hyflux receives notice of default from perps trustee
5 Singapore paying for North Korea's hotel stay at Trump-Kim summit: Vivian Balakrishnan
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180613_UWCOMMENT7LUV_3469344.jpg
Jun 13, 2018
Opinion

History made but Trump-Kim meet needs more substance to convince

Jun 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Trade is more pressing concern than Trump-Kim summit

Jun 13, 2018
Companies & Markets

Risk appetites may grow as US, North Korea talk peace

Jun 13, 2018
Opinion

US, North Korea talks just first step on long road to peace

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening