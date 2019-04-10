You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Malaysia to provide RM6.23b in aid to state palm oil firm Felda

Wed, Apr 10, 2019 - 12:56 PM

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia will provide state-owned palm oil plantation agency Felda with financial aid of RM6.23 billion (S$2.06 billion) following a government inquiry into the company whose losses and debt have soared over the past decade.

The agency's total liabilities had risen 12-fold over 10 years, from RM1.2 billion in 2007 to RM14.4 billion in 2017, according to a white paper released to parliament on Wednesday that cited poor management and low integrity.

The report was prepared by the Ministry of Economic Affairs after the government of Mahathir Mohamad, who came to power last year after defeating Malaysia's longtime ruling coalition, had vowed to look into Felda's financial troubles and alleged graft.

"The report found that operational mismanagement, failure of investment management and low levels of integrity are the main sources that caused Felda's poor cash flow, and affected its developmental program," it said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Felda, or the Federal Land Development Authority, will also restructure and delay some repayments of its borrowings, said the report, which follows two years of management crises and allegations of corruption under the previous government.

The report said Felda would restructure the principal payment of its debts, as well as delay the repayment of its borrowings of RM1.98 billion in 2019. The remainder of its RM9.3 billion borrowings will be repaid from 2020 to 2028.

Felda's chairman said last September it would sell assets, restructure loans and try to boost its cashflow in a bid to trim debts by nearly 20 per cent from RM8.03 billion at mid-2018 to RM6.5 billion by year-end.

Felda was created by Malaysia's second prime minister in 1956, and aimed to resettle and employ the rural poor in the palm oil industry. It grew to become the world's largest state-run palm oil agency.

Its problems, however, have frustrated Malaysia's 650,000 palm oil farmers, also known as settlers, as they have racked up debt on low incomes. The settlers had been a key source of votes for the previous ruling coalition, which suffered a shock defeat in May last year.

The government said it has set aside about RM2 billion to write off debt interest for settlers loans, among other measures to increase estate efficiencies and reduce operational costs.

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

Apr 10, 2019
Real Estate

CapLand to build on S$11b ASB deal in Singapore, China, India, Vietnam

lwx_oue_100419_38.jpg
Apr 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

More M&A could be in the offing for S-Reits

lwx_hyfluc_100419_37.jpg
Apr 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux default could signal more trouble ahead for Singapore bond market: S&P

Most Read

1 Ripple aims to make a splash in Asia with expansion of Singapore office
2 String of public agencies lease offices at Funan
3 OUE Commercial Reit, OUE Hospitality Trust to merge; combined assets worth S$6.8b
4 Hyflux default signals more trouble ahead for Singapore bond market: S&P
5 5 best-performing billionaire stocks returned 49% year to date: SGX

Must Read

lwx_maritime_100419_100.jpg
Apr 10, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore ranked world's top maritime capital for 4th straight year

lwx_condohdb_100419_93.jpg
Apr 10, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore condo and HDB rents rise in March; rental volume also up: SRX flash estimates

Apr 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: OCBC Investment Research downgrades ESR-Reit to 'hold'

lwx_ev growth_100419_101.jpg
Apr 10, 2019
Garage

ShopBack secures US$45m in funding round co-led by Rakuten, EV Growth

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening