Malaysia to suspend permanent restricted area over Pasir Gudang; Singapore to suspend new landing procedures for Seletar Airport

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
SINGAPORE and Malaysia have agreed to "immediately simultaneously" suspend Malaysia's permanent restricted area over Pasir Gudang as well as new landing procedures for Seletar Airport for at least a month.
In the meantime, the transport ministers from both countries
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg