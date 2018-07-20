Malaysian Embassy in Beijing has no information on Jho Low's reported arrest

[BEIJING] The Malaysian Embassy in Beijing has not received any information on whether fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho, also known as Jho Low, is being detained in China.

On July 18, news portal Sarawak Report said a radio station in Hong Kong had reported that Low is being detained in the mainland pending Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad's planned visit next month.

A Malaysian Embassy source contacted by Bernama could not confirm the report. "So far, we at the embassy have not received any information on Jho Low's arrest," he said.

Inspector-General of Police Mohamad Fuzi Harun said on Thursday he had not received any information on the matter and will try to verify the report.

He said Malaysian police had previously managed to trace Low to Hong Kong, Macau and China, but did not have firm information about his current location.

Mahathir said on Thursday that he also had no information on whether Low has been detained.

Low is wanted in a global corruption probe in connection with the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) state fund.

BERNAMA, THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK