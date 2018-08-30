You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Malaysian fugitive Jho Low hires Chris Christie, Trump law firm for legal defence

Thu, Aug 30, 2018 - 10:30 AM

A MALAYSIAN financier accused of looting billions from investment fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad, or 1MDB, has hired several politically connected lawyers in the US to defend his interests in a sprawling Justice Department investigation.

Low Taek Jho - also known as Jho Low, who is wanted in Malaysia for money laundering and has been described in US court filings as the man who orchestrated the theft of more than US$4 billion from 1MDB - has retained former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie and one of US President Donald Trump's go-to law firms, Kasowitz Benson Torres, among others.

Mr Christie, who ran for the Republican presidential nomination in 2016 before dropping out and endorsing Mr Trump, set up his own law firm earlier this year after serving out his second term as New Jersey's governor. He is representing Low in the civil forfeiture case brought against his properties by the US Attorney's office in Los Angeles, according to his spokesman Pete Sheridan.

The Kasowitz firm is representing Low in the ongoing investigation of people believed to be involved in raising funds for 1MDB and siphoning them after the fact. "Here, as with all of our clients, our job as attorneys is to represent and vindicate our clients' interests," said Mike Geller, a spokesman for the firm.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Low has also retained Bobby Burchfield of King & Spalding's Washington DC office. "We can confirm that Mr. Low retained King & Spalding to advise him on the ongoing investigations," the firm said in a statement.

Low's hiring of these lawyers was first reported in The Wall Street Journal which also said that US federal officials are investigating whether Jho Low used millions of dollars in laundered money to pay his legal team.

There is no indication anyone paid with the allegedly laundered funds knew the money was tainted, according to the newspaper..

Editor's Choice

BT_20180830_JQCLOUD_3546966.jpg
Aug 30, 2018
Startups

Clear skies for careers in the cloud

DSC02661glfores.jpg
Aug 30, 2018
Real Estate

Dr M & Forest City: mixed views on investor impact

Aug 30, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble survives but will it be able to thrive again?

Most Read

1 Malaysia bars foreigners from Forest City project that drew thousands of China buyers
2 A property trust to beat ABSD? Beware the drawbacks
3 DBS or UOB, why not both?
4 Rajeev De Mello joins OCBC's Bank of Singapore as chief investment officer
5 Hot stock: 800 Super falls more than 25%
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180830_JQCLOUD_3546966.jpg
Aug 30, 2018
Startups

Clear skies for careers in the cloud

SINGAPORE-ASEAN-TRADE-044929.jpg
Aug 30, 2018
Government & Economy

RCEP trade deal could be delivered by year-end: PM Lee

Aug 30, 2018
Consumer

TPG Telecom, Vodafone Hutchison Australia in A$15b merger to take on Singtel's Optus, Telstra

Aug 30, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Sakae Holdings, Epicentre, Kitchen Culture

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening