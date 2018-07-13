You are here

Malaysian kicked out of Australia for 'extreme depravity' videos

Fri, Jul 13, 2018

[PERTH] A Malaysian tourist was kicked out of Australia Friday after videos showing "extreme sexual depravity and horrific violence" were found on his phone during a routine baggage check at Perth airport.

The 43-year-old man, who was not named, arrived on a flight from Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday when the shocking material was discovered.

He was held in immigration detention and sent home on Friday after his tourist visa was cancelled and his phone confiscated.

Australian Border Force regional commander for Western Australia Mark Wilson said the images were abhorrent and contravened Australian regulations, without going into details of what was depicted.

"Videos depicting extreme sexual depravity and acts of horrific violence are not acceptable in our community and anyone caught engaging in this behaviour risks forfeiting their right to be here," he said.

