Malaysian king says 'no' to state of emergency sought by premier

The king says he is confident of government's handling of Covid-19 crisis; calls for politicians to end politicking
Mon, Oct 26, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Kuala Lumpur

MALAYSIA'S King Al-Sultan Abdullah rejected on Sunday a request by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin for him to declare a state of emergency in response to the coronavirus crisis, saying that he did not see the need.

The move is a blow for Mr Muhyiddin, who is facing a...

