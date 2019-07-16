You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Malaysian MPs back lowering voting age to 18

Tue, Jul 16, 2019 - 8:48 PM

doc768vd0urmherupkyg38_doc765oaud91i1vey4nnes.jpg
Speaking in the lower house of parliament before MPs voted on the law, Dr Mahathir argued that young people in Malaysia were more politically aware than in the past.
BERNAMA

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia's parliament Tuesday backed lowering the voting age from 21 to 18, a change that would add millions of people to the electoral roll and was pushed by the country's reformist government.

The Southeast Asian nation is one of a handful of countries around the world that limits voting to those aged over 21, and the change still has to be debated and passed in the country's senate before it can become law.

The overhaul was championed by the government of Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad - who at 94 is the world's oldest leader - about a year after it came to power by defeating a long-ruling, corruption-plagued coalition.

Speaking in the lower house of parliament before MPs voted on the law, Dr Mahathir argued that young people in Malaysia were more politically aware than in the past.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"This move is so that they be given the chance, space and voice to... design the country's democracy through elections," he told lawmakers.

The reforms will also allow 18-year-olds to stand for election.

In addition, the amendments introduced automatic voter registration, with citizens eligible to cast their ballots as soon as they turn 18. Previously, people had to apply to get their names on the electoral roll.

Dr Mahathir said that as many as 7.8 million people would be added to the electoral roll by the year 2023 through the move, bringing the country's total number of voters to 22.7 million.

Nearly 12.3 million people voted in the 2018 elections, from a total electorate of 14.9 million people.

Malaysia's population is around 32 million people.

After several hours of debate, 211 MPs voted in favour of amending Malaysia's federal constitution, allowing the changes to be introduced. No objections were recorded.

Two-thirds of the lower house's lawmakers needed to back constitutional changes in order for them to pass.

With the exception of Singapore - which still maintains a 21-year voting age - most people in Southeast Asia can vote when they turn 18. The voting age in Indonesia is 17.

The parliamentary vote represented a victory for Malaysia's four-party ruling coalition, the Alliance of Hope, which has faced a series of setbacks, including losing several local elections.

Political analyst Sivamurugan Pandian from Universiti Sains Malaysia said the lower voting age did not necessarily mean that more people might vote for Dr Mahathir's coalition.

"Young voters have become partyless. They don't show their loyalty to any party," he said.

"Voting patterns reflect that they are influenced by issues."

He said also a lower age would not guarantee a greater youth vote, and called for political education to start earlier.

Election watchdog Bersih 2.0 chairman Thomas Fann welcomed the changes and called for them to be passed without delay.

He added, however, that automatic voter registration would have to be tackled cautiously and only after studying the technical issues and its effect on the maintenance of electoral rolls and constituency sizes.

AFP

Government & Economy

New tripartite initiative to help Singapore firms hire persons with disabilities

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Powell concession on too-tight Fed underlines shift towards cuts

China says misleading to suggest it needs trade deal due to slowing economy

SBF launches joint platform with Vietnam counterpart to strengthen business ties

Indonesia drafting rules to apply VAT on online products and services

Editor's Choice

BP_sgx _150719_133.jpg
Jul 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX looking to curb big price swings during auction windows

BP_boris collardi _150719_134.jpg
Jul 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

Pictet bets on Asia expansion; aims to double team of bankers

file75zxq14zlw51gchcj9sy.jpg
Jul 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sentosa Cove in need of a boost in profile

Most Read

1 Hong Kong turmoil has millionaires eyeing other wealth havens like Singapore
2 Prudential sues former top agency manager for up to S$2.5b over alleged poaching of 244 agents
3 E-wallet operators set sights on digital banking space
4 1 in 3 Singaporeans do not invest, most financially unprepared for retirement: OCBC survey
5 How can blockchain help create better public services?

Must Read

file7523wqahzc21jnzw5b2z (1).jpg
Jul 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

Prudential sues former top agency manager for up to S$2.5b over alleged poaching of 244 agents

unnamed.jpg
Jul 16, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Jul 16, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore Auditor-General flags lapses in procurement, contracts, IT controls in public sector

Jul 16, 2019
Government & Economy

New tripartite initiative to help Singapore firms hire persons with disabilities

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly