You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Malaysian PM Mahathir sends resignation letter to King

Mon, Feb 24, 2020 - 2:25 PM
UPDATED Mon, Feb 24, 2020 - 2:51 PM

AB_mahathir_240220.jpg
Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has submitted his resignation to the king, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Monday, amid talks of forming a new coalition to govern the country.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[KUALA LUMPUR] Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has submitted a letter of resignation to Malaysia's king, his office said on Monday, amid talk of forming a new governing coalition.

The fate of Malaysia's ruling coalition had been in doubt after surprise weekend talks between it and opposition groups on forming a new government that would exclude Dr Mahathir's anointed successor Anwar Ibrahim.

"The letter has been sent to His Royal Highness the King at 1pm," Dr Mahathir's office said in a statement.

It was not immediately clear if Dr Mahathir could form another government with the support of other parties, but his party, Bersatu, has also quit the ruling coalition, its president, Malaysian Home Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said on Facebook.

On Sunday, Mr Anwar had accused Dr Mahathir's party and "traitors" in his own party of plotting to form a new government with the United Malays National Organisation (Umno), the former ruling party ousted in 2018 amid graft accusations.

SEE ALSO

Anwar hails 'good meeting' with Mahathir amid Malaysia rumours

Sources said Dr Mahathir's party and a faction in Mr Anwar's party met officials from Umno and Islamist party PAS in efforts to form a new coalition and possibly back Dr Mahathir to serve out a full five-year term as prime minister.

The turmoil, amid growing fears about a spreading coronavirus, had spooked investors, driving Kuala Lumpur's benchmark to a 10-year low, while the ringgit currency slid 0.7 per cent to an almost six-month low, its sharpest drop in over three years.

The tussle between old rivals Dr Mahathir, 94, and Mr Anwar, 72, has shaped Malaysian politics for decades and tension has persisted, despite their alliance to win 2018 elections based on a promise that Dr Mahathir would one day cede power to Mr Anwar.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Anwar hails 'good meeting' with Mahathir amid Malaysia rumours

World’s longest bull run set to end amid Malaysia power upheaval

German conservatives brood over Merkel's successor

Thailand denies PM aided Malaysia 1MDB graft scandal

Impact of coronavirus ripples across Asia: 'It has been quiet, like a cemetery'

Singapore core inflation misses forecasts in January at 0.3%

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 24, 2020 02:40 PM
Companies & Markets

ARA, Straits Trading and JL Family Office's offer of loans to SMEs oversubscribed

OVER 100 businesses in Singapore have applied for loans from a fund set up by Singaporean property tycoon John Lim's...

Feb 24, 2020 02:19 PM
Government & Economy

Anwar hails 'good meeting' with Mahathir amid Malaysia rumours

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia's Anwar Ibrahim said he had a "very good meeting" with Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad on...

Feb 24, 2020 02:11 PM
Stocks

World’s longest bull run set to end amid Malaysia power upheaval

[KUALA LUMPUR] The world's longest bull run is set to end its 12-year reign as political upheaval has helped push...

Feb 24, 2020 02:08 PM
Government & Economy

German conservatives brood over Merkel's successor

[BERLIN] Germany's conservatives are expected to unveil their new leadership Monday, as Angela Merkel's party...

Feb 24, 2020 02:02 PM
Government & Economy

Thailand denies PM aided Malaysia 1MDB graft scandal

[BANGKOK] Thailand's government threatened legal action on Monday against a banned opposition party which claimed...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly