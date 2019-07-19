You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Malaysian police say political leader behind videos

Fri, Jul 19, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Kuala Lumpur

MALAYSIAN police on Thursday said a leader of a political party was behind videos purporting to show a Cabinet minister, seen as a potential successor to Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, engaged in sex with another man.

They did not identify the party or the leader.

The sex tapes, allegedly of Economic Affairs Minister Mohamed Azmin Ali, were widely distributed to journalists and politicians via WhatsApp last month.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Sodomy is a crime in Malaysia and Anwar Ibrahim, who Dr Mahathir has named as his successor, spent about a decade in jail under the law on what he said were trumped up charges.

Mr Azmin, who is said to be close to Dr Mahathir, said the videos were a "nefarious plot" to end his career.

"Results of (police) investigation reveal that there is a wicked alliance that is masterminded by a leader of a political party with the intention to shame and destroy the reputation of a certain individual," police chief Abdul Hamid Bador said in a statement.

Mr Abdul Hamid said the video was probably authentic but that facial recognition tests were "not able to associate the perpetrator in the video with the individual in question".

The statement did not identify the individual but the headline of the statement referred to the sex video "allegedly involving an individual bearing likeness to a senior cabinet minister".

The video was produced by parties that were hired with"hundreds of thousands of ringgit", Mr Abdul Hamid said, referring to Malaysia's currency.

Mr Anwar has said it was "slander" to suggest he had anything to do with the leaked footage. REUTERS

Government & Economy

Indonesia pledges more rate cuts as it moves to spur growth

Bank of Korea cuts interest rate as growth slows amid trade risks

Sunny outlook for US economy despite shade thrown by trade

Japan's June exports fall 6.7% for 7th straight decline

33 people die in arson attack on studio in Japan

Gold is making a comeback to the world financial system

Editor's Choice

BP_SGX_190719_2.jpg
Jul 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX to propose scrapping rule on minimum trading price: sources

BP_Peter Tan_190719_3.jpg
Jul 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

Defence questions witness' loss estimate from Prudential agents' mass defection

Jul 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

Keppel Q2 profit drops 38.4% in absence of project en bloc sales

Most Read

1 Singapore Shopping Centre on en bloc market with S$255m reserve price
2 Stratech's Chew family is owner of Belmont GCB put up for auction
3 Prudential sues former top agency manager for up to S$2.5b over alleged poaching of 244 agents
4 New tripartite initiative to help Singapore firms hire persons with disabilities
5 Smart City Kitchens files competition complaint against GrabFood, Deliveroo

Must Read

BP_SGX_190719_2.jpg
Jul 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX to propose scrapping rule on minimum trading price: sources

BP_Peter Tan_190719_3.jpg
Jul 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

Defence questions witness' loss estimate from Prudential agents' mass defection

BT_20190719_CCGIA19_3839408.jpg
Jul 19, 2019
Garage

Ho Chi Minh City joins network of innovation hubs

BT_20190719_STROLLS19_3839483.jpg
Jul 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

NTU, Rolls-Royce to deepen ties in Phase 2 of corporate lab

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly