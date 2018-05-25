You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Malaysian police says cash worth RM114m found in apartment raid

Fri, May 25, 2018 - 12:12 PM

BP_Amar Singh_250518_66.jpg
Malaysian police head of commercial crime, Amar Singh said 37 other bags were also found containing jewelry and watches. The value of these goods have not been calculated yet.
PHOTO: THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysian police said on Friday that cash worth RM114 million (S$38.4 million) was found stuffed in 35 bags during a search of several apartments as part of an anti-corruption investigation into state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

Malaysian police head of commercial crime, Amar Singh said 37 other bags were also found containing jewelry and watches. The value of these goods have not been calculated yet.

Three apartments were raided in Pavilion Residences in Kuala Lumpur.

Amar Singh said the ousted premier Najib Razak's son and daughter were living in the apartments, while a third apartment was unoccupied.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Government & Economy

Taiwan air force scrambles as Chinese bombers fly round island

Malaysia's defeated UMNO party asks for its money back

Malaysia will pay all obligations on 1MDB debt: finmin

Malaysia's commercial crime chief set to give statement on 1MDB

Trump-Kim 'breakup' sparks Twitter mirth over commemorative coins

Japan's 2017 external assets fall, still biggest creditor nation

Editor's Choice

BP_MAS_250518_1.jpg
May 25, 2018
Banking & Finance

MAS turns up heat on crypto currency exchanges and ICOs

May 25, 2018
Government & Economy

Norwegian firm in S'pore seeks exemption from US solar tariffs

BP_SG_250518_2.jpg
May 25, 2018
Government & Economy

Q1 GDP growth at 4.4%; MTI revises full-year figure to 2.5-3.5%

Most Read

1 Hyflux CEO Olivia Lum's letter to stakeholders
2 Trading suspension of Hyflux perps leaves investors out on a limb
3 Hyflux seeks court protection to reorganise business, debt
4 Can Hyflux get it right this time?
5 Hyflux suspends trading of shares and perps
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_Hyflux_250518_62.jpg
May 25, 2018
Companies & Markets

Restructuring of Hyflux is negative for creditors: Moody's

BP_1mdb_250518_61.jpg
May 25, 2018
Government & Economy

Malaysia will pay all obligations on 1MDB debt: finmin

BP_MAS_250518_1.jpg
May 25, 2018
Banking & Finance

MAS turns up heat on crypto currency exchanges and ICOs

May 25, 2018
Companies & Markets

Midas Holdings under probe by China, Hong Kong authorities: SGX RegCo

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening