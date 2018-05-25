Malaysian police says cash worth RM114m found in apartment raid

Malaysian police head of commercial crime, Amar Singh said 37 other bags were also found containing jewelry and watches. The value of these goods have not been calculated yet.

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysian police said on Friday that cash worth RM114 million (S$38.4 million) was found stuffed in 35 bags during a search of several apartments as part of an anti-corruption investigation into state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

Malaysian police head of commercial crime, Amar Singh said 37 other bags were also found containing jewelry and watches. The value of these goods have not been calculated yet.

Three apartments were raided in Pavilion Residences in Kuala Lumpur.

Amar Singh said the ousted premier Najib Razak's son and daughter were living in the apartments, while a third apartment was unoccupied.

REUTERS