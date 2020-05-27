You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Malaysian wins landmark right to challenge Muslim gay sex ban

Wed, May 27, 2020 - 10:29 PM

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia's top court has given the go-ahead for a man to challenge an Islamic ban on sex "against the order of nature", his lawyer said on Wednesday, in a test case for gay rights in the mostly Muslim country.

LGBT+ rights groups say Islamic laws have been increasingly used to target the country's gay community, with a rise in arrests and punishments ranging from caning to jailing.

The Muslim man in his 30s, whose name has been withheld by his lawyer to protect his privacy, filed the lawsuit after he was arrested in 2018 for attempting gay sex, which he denies.

Same-sex acts are illegal in Muslim-majority Malaysia, although convictions are rare. The country, which has 13 states, has a dual-track legal system, with Islamic criminal and family laws applicable to Muslims running alongside civil laws.

The man argued that central Selangor state, site of his arrest, has no power to enforce an Islamic ban on "intercourse against the order of nature" when gay sex was already a crime under civil laws.

SEE ALSO

Malaysia's Axiata to pick two 5G vendors, in move that could curb reliance on Huawei

"This will be the first," his lawyer Surendra Ananth told the Thomson Reuters Foundation by phone.

Malaysia's top court gave the case a green light to go ahead in a May 14 decision but it was only made public on Wednesday.

The lawyer said he expected the court to hear arguments by the end of the year, and hoped it could bring changes to other Malaysian states with similar laws.

"(If we win), the state law will be struck down and the criminal charges in the (Islamic) shariah court should be dropped," said Mr Surendra.

Masri Mohd Daud, the legal advisor for the Selangor state which was named as the respondent, could not be reached by phone and did not reply to an email seeking comment.

The man was among 11 men arrested on suspicion of attempting gay sex during a raid in a private residence in Selangor.

Five of the group pleaded guilty, and were sentenced to jail, caning and fines last year, sparking outrage in a socially conservative country whose mores are largely shaped by Islam.

LGBTIQ+ Network, a Malaysian coalition of 12 LGBT+ rights groups, lauded the court's decision to hear the case, saying it would help put a stop to an "ongoing national trend" of using the 'unnatural sex' laws to target LGBT+ people.

"It is clear this state law is being used by authorities to disproportionately criminalise marginalised and persecuted communities based on sexual orientation and gender identity," it said in a statement.

Rights groups say there is growing intolerance toward LGBT+ people in Malaysia, a country of 32 million where 60 per cent of the population is Muslim.

Malaysia retains a British colonial-era ban on sodomy, which is a crime punishable by up to 20 years in jail under civil laws, although it is rarely enforced. Many gay Malaysians are not open about their sexuality as a result of that.

Two women were caned for "attempting lesbian sex" under Islamic laws in the east coast state of Terengganu in 2018, the same year that saw a transgender woman attacked. 

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Thai parliament urged to pass record 1.9t baht virus stimulus bill

UK's Boris Johnson faces grilling over support for top aide

EU unveils 750b euro plan for coronavirus recovery

China to allow Singapore and other countries to apply for 'green channel' for flights: state media

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

EU will propose 750b euro fiscal stimulus package

BREAKING NEWS

May 27, 2020 10:05 PM
Banking & Finance

Sterling falls as concerns linger over negative rates, Brexit transition

[LONDON] Sterling retreated below US$1.23 on Wednesday as the dollar regained some strength and investors' focus...

May 27, 2020 09:41 PM
Stocks

US: Wall Street opens higher on recovery optimism

[NEW YORK] US stock indexes gained at the open on Wednesday as a pickup in business activity fueled hopes of a post-...

May 27, 2020 09:37 PM
Government & Economy

Thai parliament urged to pass record 1.9t baht virus stimulus bill

[Bangkok] Thailand's premier on Wednesday urged parliament to approve the kingdom's biggest-ever stimulus package to...

May 27, 2020 09:15 PM
Government & Economy

UK's Boris Johnson faces grilling over support for top aide

[LONDON] Pressure is building on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to fire his chief aide, Dominic Cummings, with polls...

May 27, 2020 09:10 PM
Companies & Markets

SGX RegCo queries EHT on restructuring process and progress of strategic review

THE Singapore Exchange Regulation (SGX RegCo) on Wednesday night asked Eagle Hospitality Trust (EHT) for updates and...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.