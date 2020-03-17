You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Malaysians working in Singapore affected by border closure, but flow of food supplies will continue: PM Lee

Tue, Mar 17, 2020 - 3:24 PM
leowhma@sph.com.sg@AnnabethLeowBT

GOODS can still move across the Causeway after a looming border closure kicks in, but Johor residents who work in Singapore will be affected by Malaysia’s snap travel restrictions.

This fresh clarification on the scope of Malaysia’s unprecedented move to contain the spread of the deadly novel coronavirus came on Tuesday afternoon from Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, after he spoke by telephone with his counterpart, Muhyiddin Yassin.

Meanwhile, Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean will work on bilateral responses to the Covid-19 outbreak with Ismail Sabri Yaakob, who is Malaysia’s defence minister, said Mr Lee in a statement.

“They are already in touch, but it may take a couple of days for arrangements to be worked out and to settle down,” Mr Lee said, with Singapore and Malaysia set to coordinate efforts on how they can work together “or where the actions of one country will affect the other”.

Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan also said, after talks with Malaysian Cabinet officials and Johor chief minister Hasni Mohammad, that “we have agreed to work out the operational details together so that goods, cargo, and food supplies continue to flow between our countries”.

SEE ALSO

London’s cultural landmarks shutter amid coronavirus threat

Singapore announced tighter immigration controls on Sunday for travellers who had recently been in the rest of Asean, but exempted visitor arrivals at its sea and land checkpoints with Malaysia.

But, in a move announced late on Monday by Mr Muhyiddin, Malaysia will now block its citizens from leaving its borders from March 18 to 31 - although Mr Lee described the development as “not surprising, as many other countries have already imposed similar lockdowns”.

While he said that Mr Muhyiddin has confirmed that the flow of food supplies and other goods and cargo between Singapore and Malaysia will continue, Mr Lee also noted that Malaysians who live in Johor but work here will have to comply with the Malaysian movement control order.

“This will prevent them from commuting daily, at least for the time being,” Mr Lee added.

“We are therefore working out arrangements with our companies to help these Malaysian workers stay in Singapore temporarily, if they would like to do so.”

Dr Balakrishnan added that Singapore’s Ministry of Manpower (MOM) and Ministry of Trade and Industry “are also working with businesses and enterprises on interim arrangements for Malaysian workers to remain in Singapore while the lockdown is in place in Malaysia”.

The MOM earlier on Tuesday issued an advisory on short-term housing options for employers whose staff commute across the Singapore-Malaysia border.

Government & Economy

Two bombs explode outside Thai government office in Yala, wounding 18

Coronavirus cluster in Japan's Nagoya tied to elderly day care centre

In virus-hit China, open a bank account, get free masks

Singapore govt looking into financial aid for firms with workers hit by Malaysia lockdown

Quarantine motels spark fear in virus-struck Washington state

Vietnam to halt issue of all visas in coronavirus battle

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 17, 2020 05:12 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close lower on Tuesday

MALAYSIA share prices closed lower on Tuesday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up/down 24....

Mar 17, 2020 05:03 PM
Government & Economy

Two bombs explode outside Thai government office in Yala, wounding 18

[BANGKOK] Two bombs exploded in front of a government office in Thailand's insurgency-hit southern Yala province on...

Mar 17, 2020 04:50 PM
Life & Culture

London’s cultural landmarks shutter amid coronavirus threat

[LONDON] Last week, the lights went out on Broadway. On Monday, London's West End — the last global theater...

Mar 17, 2020 04:31 PM
Stocks

Europe: Stock markets rebound at open

[London] European stock markets rebounded at the open Tuesday, erasing some of the previous session's heavy losses,...

Mar 17, 2020 04:29 PM
Consumer

Pfizer, BioNTech to co-develop potential coronavirus vaccine

[NEW YORK] US drugmaker Pfizer Inc has signed a deal with Germany's BioNTech SE to co-develop a potential vaccine...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.