Malaysia's 1MDB taskforce freezes bank accounts of former PM Najib Razak's party

[KUALA LUMPUR] A taskforce investigating a multi-billion dollar scandal at state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) said on Friday (June 29) it had frozen bank accounts belonging to the political party of former prime minister Najib Razak.

The United Malays National Organisation (Umno) is believed to have received funds from 1MDB, which is the subject of money laundering probes in at least six countries.

"The 1MDB taskforce confirms it has frozen a number of accounts owned by individuals and organisations, including Umno and other political parties believed to be involved in the misappropriation of 1MDB funds," the taskforce said in a statement.

The accounts of several companies were also frozen as part of the investigation, the taskforce said.

