You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Malaysia's annual inflation seen quickening in May

Tue, Jun 19, 2018 - 2:48 PM

malaysia inflation
The inflation rate was 1.4% in April on the back of higher food costs, but came in lower than expected on steady fuel prices.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia's annual inflation is expected to have accelerated to 1.8 per cent in May, gaining from the previous month, according to a Reuters poll of nine economists on Tuesday.

Inflation likely rose on higher prices for fuel and food, the survey respondents said. The Muslim holy month of Ramadan began in mid-May this year, pushing up food consumption as devotees break-day long fasts with communal feasting.

The inflation rate was 1.4 per cent in April on the back of higher food costs, but came in lower than expected on steady fuel prices.

Malaysia's central bank had left its key interest rate unchanged in its last review on a lower inflation rate and steady economic growth, after the country's former ruling coalition was ousted in a shock election upset. The central bank next meets on July 11.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Government & Economy

American Chamber of Commerce in Singapore urges US to rejoin Trans-Pacific trade pact

Kim Jong Un visiting China for third time since March

China slams US trade threats as ‘blackmail’, warns of countermeasures

Toll rises to four after quake in Japan's Osaka

In Trump rebuke, US Senate votes to reimpose ban on China’s ZTE

North Korea's Kim 'planning China visit': report

Editor's Choice

BP_OCBC_190618_1.jpg
Jun 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

OCBC targets S$1b profit from China's Greater Bay Area by 2023

JAPAN-STOCKS-MARKETS-062806.jpg
Jun 19, 2018
Stocks

Asia equities battered again by US-China trade spat

cs-Leonie08.jpg
Jun 19, 2018
Real Estate

Jump in May home sales lifts hopes for second half

Most Read

1 Ex-Malaysian PM Najib and family spotted in Langkawi with 30 bags
2 Saving Hyflux: stakeholders, patience is vital now
3 Astrea IV Class A-1 bonds rise to 102.9 on debut
4 Stock market remains in correction mode
5 O&M stocks appear to be decoupling from oil prices
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_Hyflux_240518_2.jpg
Jun 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

Court gives Hyflux 6-month break from creditors; company in talks for S$200m rescue financing

Jun 19, 2018
Stocks

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Tuesday afternoon trading at 3,332, up 0.2% on day

Jun 19, 2018
Transport

SP Group to build Singapore's largest public electric vehicle charging network by 2020

BP_CapitaLand_190618_42.jpg
Jun 19, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: OCBC, Raffles United, Envictus International, CapitaLand

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening