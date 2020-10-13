You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Malaysia's Anwar Ibrahim meets king in challenge for premiership

Tue, Oct 13, 2020 - 1:08 PM

rk_Anwar_131020.jpg
Malaysian opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim will make an "important announcement" on Tuesday after a meeting with the king in which he aims to prove he has the parliamentary support needed to oust Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.
PHOTO: AFP

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysian opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim will make an "important announcement" on Tuesday after a meeting with the king in which he aims to prove he has the parliamentary support needed to oust Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.

Mr Anwar will hold a news conference at 0600 GMT "regarding an important announcement post-audience with His Majesty", his party communications director, Fahmi Fadzil, said in a statement.

Mr Anwar added a fresh twist to the Southeast Asian nation's political drama last month when he declared that he had secured a "formidable" majority from federal lawmakers to form a new government.

The power struggle comes as Malaysia, already grappling with an economy battered by the novel coronavirus, faces a renewed surge in infections.

Mr Anwar was seen entering the palace grounds at about 10.30am (0230 GMT) and left about an hour later, the Bernama state news agency reported.

SEE ALSO

Anwar says to meet king to prove majority

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Should Mr Anwar succeed in securing the post, it would be the culmination of a 22-year long quest, which included nearly 10 years in jail on charges he denied. It would also mean Malaysia would have its third prime minister this year.

But scepticism over Mr Anwar's challenge remains as no major party has offered a clear declaration of support. One party, which is a member of the ruling coalition, has said some of its lawmakers supported Mr Anwar.

"Should the meeting fail to translate into an actionable outcome, his credibility will be affected and this may push the opposition bloc to find another PM candidate," said Shazwan Mustafa Kamal, senior associate at political consultancy Vriens & Partners.

Mr Muhyiddin, whose seven-month-old administration has survived on a razor-thin parliamentary majority, had earlier dismissed Mr Anwar's claims as a "mere allegation" and told him to prove his majority through a constitutional process.

Leaders in Mr Muhyiddin's Perikatan Nasional coalition issued a statement on Monday declaring full support for Mr Muhyiddin.

King Al-Sultan Abdullah plays a largely ceremonial role but he can appoint a prime minister who in his view is likely to command a majority, so Mr Anwar will need to convince him he has such backing.

The king could also dissolve parliament and trigger elections on the prime minister's advice.

It was not clear if an outcome would be known on Tuesday.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Automotive activities viable again as Hyundai opens first EV facility in Singapore: PM Lee

Trump tells fans on post-Covid comeback tour: 'I feel so powerful'

China to raise US$6b via bond issue; US investors welcome for first time: sources

China's imports, exports surge as global economy reopens

New green finance centre in Singapore to drive Asia-focused research, develop talent

White House moves forward on three arms sales to Taiwan: sources

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 13, 2020 01:46 PM
Garage

The scramble to secure super-app status

[LONDON] Super-apps are associated with China's Internet giants and hot emerging market upstarts. As rivals like...

Oct 13, 2020 01:34 PM
Government & Economy

Automotive activities viable again as Hyundai opens first EV facility in Singapore: PM Lee

AUTOMOTIVE activities are becoming viable in Singapore again, as the process of making electric vehicles (EVs)...

Oct 13, 2020 01:27 PM
Companies & Markets

China state-owned firm adds Zheneng Jinjiang stake for S$289.9m, plans mandatory offer

SHANGHAI-LISTED thermal power generation firm Zhejiang Zheneng Electric Power's (ZZEP) special purpose vehicle (SPV...

Oct 13, 2020 01:01 PM
Energy & Commodities

Australian firm tiptoes into battery making with country's first plant

[MELBOURNE] An Australian company is looking to build the country's first lithium-ion battery factory by mid-2021,...

Oct 13, 2020 12:51 PM
Transport

Car sales in China shine as rest of world reels from virus

[SHANGHAI] Demand for cars in China continues to go from strength to strength, making the automobile market in Asia'...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Indoor playground SuperPark Singapore has closed down

Stocks to watch: Keppel, Tee International, Parkson Retail Asia, Fabchem, SGX

If SIA needs more cash, it should tap travellers instead of investors

Second week of jobs law protests in Indonesia

Singapore stocks inch higher at open; STI up 0.1%

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for