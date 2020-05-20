You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Malaysia's April CPI falls 2.9%, more than forecast

Wed, May 20, 2020 - 12:53 PM

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia's economy remained in deflation for the second month in a row in April, with the consumer price index (CPI) falling 2.9 per cent from a year earlier, government data showed on Wednesday.

Consumer prices in March had fallen for the first time since February last year, easing 0.2% due to cheaper pump prices.

A Reuters poll had forecast an annual fall of 1.6 per cent in April.

April's decline was driven largely by lower retail fuel prices during the month, with the transport sector index plummeting 21.5 per cent from a year earlier, the Statistics Department said in a statement.

The housing and utilities component, which contributes 23.8 per cent to the overall index, also fell 2.2 per cent.

SEE ALSO

Malaysia's Q1 GDP unexpectedly expands, but tough Q2 looms

The decline, however, was offset by higher prices in most of the main groups tracked by the index, including food and beverages, household furnishings and equipment, and communication, the department said.

Average headline inflation was expected to turn negative this year on substantially lower global oil prices, Malaysia's central bank said earlier this month.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

France looks past Google, Apple for virus contact tracing

Singapore sees downside risks despite recent jump in exports

Taiwan president says wants talks with China, but not 'one country, two systems'

China stands pat on benchmark rate, signals brief pause in easing efforts

US Senate Democrats call for Trump administration to unveil details of TSMC plant deal

Haunted by virus, China gears up for annual congress

BREAKING NEWS

May 20, 2020 12:24 PM
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: OCBC downgrades ThaiBev to 'hold' on weak sales, social distancing measures

OCBC Investment Research has downgraded Thai Beverage Public Co (ThaiBev) to "hold" and lowered its target price to...

May 20, 2020 12:11 PM
Garage

Luckin scandal ripple effect prompts chairman-backed firm to seek cash: sources

[HONG KONG] A company linked to China's scandal-hit Luckin Coffee is seeking fresh capital, sources said,...

May 20, 2020 12:08 PM
Government & Economy

France looks past Google, Apple for virus contact tracing

[PARIS] France, which has long been sceptical of the growing power of US tech titans, is seeking to bypass Apple and...

May 20, 2020 11:56 AM
Banking & Finance

HSBC sees double-digit wealth asset growth in Asia by 2023

[HONG KONG] HSBC Holdings expects to achieve double-digit asset growth in its newly combined wealth business in Asia...

May 20, 2020 11:39 AM
Stocks

Asia: Equities rally stalls on lingering economic uncertainty

[HONG KONG] Asian markets were mixed on Wednesday as a rally over the previous two days ran out of steam on profit-...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.