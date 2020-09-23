You are here

Malaysia's August CPI falls 1.4% y-o-y, more than forecast

Wed, Sep 23, 2020 - 1:02 PM

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia's consumer price index (CPI) fell for the sixth month in a row in August, declining 1.4 per cent from a year earlier, government data showed on Wednesday.

The drop was slightly worse than the 1.2 per cent contraction forecast by 10 economists in a Reuters poll. In July, the index had fallen 1.3 per cent.

August's decline was driven largely by lower retail fuel prices, with the transport sector index falling 9.9 per cent on-year, the Statistics Department said in a statement.

REUTERS

