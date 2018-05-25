You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Malaysia's defeated UMNO party asks for its money back

Fri, May 25, 2018 - 11:48 AM

BP_UMNO_250518_64.jpg
Malaysia's defeated United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) has asked police to return to the party millions of dollars seized from properties linked to former prime minister Najib Razak.
PHOTO: THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia's defeated United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) has asked police to return to the party millions of dollars seized from properties linked to former prime minister Najib Razak.

A week after Mr Najib's defeat in an election on May 9, police raided his home and other properties as anti-graft agents relaunched an investigation into what happened to billions of dollars missing from an insolvent state fund founded by Mr Najib during his nearly ten years in power.

During the raids, police seized cash, jewellery and luxury items estimated to be worth millions of dollars.

UMNO said in statement late on Thursday that the money was campaign contributions and party funding left over after the election and it was seized while it was in the process of being transferred to the party's new leadership.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"As such, UMNO seeks to recover these funds and requests the police to release these funds and return them to the party after completion of all due process and investigations by the relevant authorities," the party said.

Out of power for the first time since independence six decades ago, UMNO said it needed the money to recover from its defeat.

"UMNO is in the process of rebuilding and the return of our party funds will help in this process," the statement said.

Najib quit as president of UMNO a day after the election, and was replaced by his deputy Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

The new government is led by 92-year-old Mahathir Mohamad, a former prime minister and UMNO leader who joined the opposition to defeat his erstwhile protege after becoming convinced of his corruption.

UMNO has long been known for its 'cash politics', as the party has built its support among ethnic Malays through a system of patronage.

The UMNO statement noted that Mr Mahathir had handed back RM1.2 billion (S$403 million) to the party and its 3 million members when he stepped down as party president in 2003.

Malaysian police's head of commercial crime is holding a press conference on Friday related to 1Malaysia Development Berhad, the state fund at the heart of the scandal.

On Thursday, Mr Najib concluded a statement to anti-graft agents related to transactions of US$10.6 million into his bank account that investigators had traced to a former unit of 1MDB.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Taiwan air force scrambles as Chinese bombers fly round island

Malaysia will pay all obligations on 1MDB debt: finmin

Malaysia's commercial crime chief set to give statement on 1MDB

Trump-Kim 'breakup' sparks Twitter mirth over commemorative coins

Japan's 2017 external assets fall, still biggest creditor nation

North Korea says still open to talks with US

Editor's Choice

BP_MAS_250518_1.jpg
May 25, 2018
Banking & Finance

MAS turns up heat on crypto currency exchanges and ICOs

May 25, 2018
Government & Economy

Norwegian firm in S'pore seeks exemption from US solar tariffs

BP_SG_250518_2.jpg
May 25, 2018
Government & Economy

Q1 GDP growth at 4.4%; MTI revises full-year figure to 2.5-3.5%

Most Read

1 Hyflux CEO Olivia Lum's letter to stakeholders
2 Trading suspension of Hyflux perps leaves investors out on a limb
3 Hyflux seeks court protection to reorganise business, debt
4 Can Hyflux get it right this time?
5 Hyflux suspends trading of shares and perps
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_Hyflux_250518_62.jpg
May 25, 2018
Companies & Markets

Restructuring of Hyflux is negative for creditors: Moody's

BP_1mdb_250518_61.jpg
May 25, 2018
Government & Economy

Malaysia will pay all obligations on 1MDB debt: finmin

BP_MAS_250518_1.jpg
May 25, 2018
Banking & Finance

MAS turns up heat on crypto currency exchanges and ICOs

May 25, 2018
Companies & Markets

Midas Holdings under probe by China, Hong Kong authorities: SGX RegCo

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening