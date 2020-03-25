You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Malaysia's Feb CPI up 1.3% on year, below forecast

Wed, Mar 25, 2020 - 3:03 PM

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia's February consumer price index (CPI) rose 1.3 per cent from a year earlier, slowing from the previous month, government data showed on Wednesday.

The annual inflation rate was slightly lower than the 1.4 per cent pace forecast by economists in a Reuters poll.

The index rose 1.6 per cent in January, the fastest since May 2018 when it increased 1.8 per cent.

Inflation in February was driven by increases in all but one of the 12 sectors tracked, notably for miscellaneous goods and services and transport, data from the Statistics Department showed. The index declined for the clothing and footwear sector.

Malaysia's central bank said in February headline inflation was expected to remain modest in 2020, though higher than the previous year. 

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Malaysia extends movement curbs to April 14 as virus cases surge

Singapore's Covid-19 strategy may stretch outbreak but will preserve healthcare capacity: Gan Kim Yong

Singapore authorities remind nightlife operators of safe distancing at 'farewell' parties

One fifth of US companies in China back to normal operations: poll

Negotiators reach agreement on massive US coronavirus response bill: Trump aide

One third of humanity under virus lockdown

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 25, 2020 03:01 PM
Life & Culture

In coronavirus-hit world, sponsors to stand by delayed Olympics

[DELAWARE] Major corporate sponsors of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics are standing by the International Olympic Committee (...

Mar 25, 2020 02:57 PM
Stocks

Australia, NZ: Shares rise after US govt agrees to massive stimulus package

[BENGALURU] Australian shares jumped 5 per cent on Wednesday, ending just short of the 5,000 mark, fuelled by a bout...

Mar 25, 2020 02:49 PM
Government & Economy

Malaysia extends movement curbs to April 14 as virus cases surge

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia's prime minister on Wednesday extended a two-week virtual lockdown to April 14 as...

Mar 25, 2020 02:37 PM
Government & Economy

Singapore's Covid-19 strategy may stretch outbreak but will preserve healthcare capacity: Gan Kim Yong

SINGAPORE'S strategy to flatten the curve when it comes to controlling the spread of the novel coronavirus may...

Mar 25, 2020 02:28 PM
Banking & Finance

Credit Suisse spying scandal hits ex-CEO Thiam's bonus

[ZURICH] The surveillance scandal at Credit Suisse cost former chief executive Tidjane Thiam part of his bonus in...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.