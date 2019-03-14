You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Malaysia's Jan factory output up 3.2% y-o-y, above forecast

Thu, Mar 14, 2019 - 12:14 PM

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia's industrial production grew faster than expected in January, climbing 3.2 per cent from a year earlier, government data showed on Thursday.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast January's annual output growth to come in at 2.4 per cent.

The pace was slightly slower than December's growth, which came in at 3.4 per cent annually.

The index measures factory output from the manufacturing, electricity generation and mining sectors.

Growth in January was supported by gains in the manufacturing and electricity sectors, data from the Statistics Department showed.

Manufacturing output rose 4.2 per cent year-on-year in January, while the electricity generation sectoral index grew 7.8 percent.

Mining output was down 0.9 per cent, the data showed.

Malaysia's exports grew 3.1 per cent year-on-year in January, better than expected but slower than December's 4.8 per cent expansion. 

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Government & Economy

China's industrial output slows, unemployment rises

Vietnam woman in North Korea murder case has release bid rejected: prosecutor

Enterprise Singapore assisted 76,000 companies in 2018

Fast cars, polo and parties: Wealthy Thais flourish in unequal kingdom

Over 100 Malaysian schools shut after toxic waste dump

US Justice Dept investigating if Jho Low secretly donated to Trump's 2020 re-election campaign

Editor's Choice

BP_ChinaUS_140319_2.jpg
Mar 14, 2019
Government & Economy

China-US trade war biggest wildcard for Singapore economy

BP_Brexit_140319_1.jpg
Mar 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore firms to ride out Brexit with eye on buy opportunities

BT_20190313_CUTEDGE13_3722108.jpg
Mar 13, 2019
Garage

GGV Capital's Jenny Lee to speak at forum of Cutting Edge thought leaders

Most Read

1 Sibor surge driving mortgage rates up
2 A Changi Airport spin-off may benefit investors more so than Singaporeans
3 Broker's take: Citi Research downgrades SGX to 'sell' as HKSE's China futures contract product may curb profits
4 AEW sells Rivervale Mall for S$230m to SC Capital Partners
5 Singapore suspends Boeing 737 Max flights after Ethiopian Airlines crash

Must Read

Treasure at Tampines.jpg
Mar 14, 2019
Real Estate

Sim Lian to launch mega Treasure At Tampines condo for preview on March 15

Mar 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: CGS-CIMB downgrades Japfa to 'reduce' after African swine fever outbreak

Mar 14, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: SIA, Courts Asia, Shanghai Turbo, Sino Grandness, Vibrant Group, LifeBrandz

BP_Brexit_140319_1.jpg
Mar 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore firms to ride out Brexit with eye on buy opportunities

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening