You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Malaysia's July inflation rate at 0.9%, meets forecast

Fri, Aug 24, 2018 - 12:19 PM

BP_KL_240818_84.jpg
Malaysia's consumer price index in July rose 0.9 per cent from a year earlier, up marginally from the previous month, government data showed on Friday.
PHOTO: AFP

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia's consumer price index in July rose 0.9 per cent from a year earlier, up marginally from the previous month, government data showed on Friday.

The annual inflation rate was in line with a Reuters poll forecast, and up slightly from the 0.8 per cent recorded in June.

June's inflation rate was the lowest in three years, following the government's removal of a 6 per cent goods and services tax that month.

In July, inflation was driven mainly by higher transport prices with the sectoral index rising 6.7 per cent from a year earlier, the Statistics Department said in a statement.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Overall inflation, however, remained subdued with marginal increases posted by the indexes for housing, education, hotels, food and non-alcoholic beverages, data from the department showed.

Costs were down across all other sectors, with the communications and clothing indexes falling 3.9 per cent and 3.0 per cent respectively, the data showed.

Malaysia's central bank left its key interest rate unchanged in its July 11 review, citing slowing inflation and steady economic growth.

Headline inflation slowed to 1.3 per cent in the second quarter and was expected to moderate further throughout the year.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Treasurer Scott Morrison to become Australia's next prime minister

South Korean court raises ex-president Park's jail term to 25 years

Straits Law, K&L Gates' Singapore office get nod to combine offices

Fed policymakers see rate hikes, blurring dove-hawk divide

Australian dollar seen headed for over 2-year low of 70 US cents

Japan July inflation stagnates, lacks demand-driven support

Editor's Choice

BP_cbd_240818_5.jpg
Aug 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

Forward earnings estimates pared as Q2 figures underwhelm

BT_20180824_WARBURG_3541520.jpg
Aug 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

ESR-Reit can be sponsor's platform for S-E Asian logistics assets

BT_20180824_BUNGALOW_3541463.jpg
Aug 24, 2018
Real Estate

Belmont Rd GCB fetches S$33.8m or S$2,243 psf

Most Read

1 Singapore real estate will endure as popular asset class
2 Singtel shares surge 7.5% on potential union of Australia telecom rivals
3 Phoenix Heights sold en bloc for S$33.1 million to OKP Holdings associate
4 SIA pushes on with reforms, ties up with Alibaba and works on brand overhaul
5 Stocks to watch: Nam Cheong, HG Metal, iFast, Singtel
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_cbd_240818_5.jpg
Aug 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

Forward earnings estimates pared as Q2 figures underwhelm

BT_20180824_WARBURG_3541520.jpg
Aug 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

ESR-Reit can be sponsor's platform for S-E Asian logistics assets

BT_20180824_BUNGALOW_3541463.jpg
Aug 24, 2018
Real Estate

Belmont Rd GCB fetches S$33.8m or S$2,243 psf

Aug 24, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Global Yellow Pages, Lion Asiapac, Ryobi Kiso, Clearbridge Health, Lian Beng

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening