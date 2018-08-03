Malaysia's Khazanah names Employees Provident Fund CEO as managing director

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia's sovereign wealth fund Khazanah Nasional named Shahril Ridza Ridzuan, who is the chief executive officer of the pension fund Employees Provident Fund (EPF), as its new managing director.

Mr Shahril will start on his new job from Aug 20, Khazanah said in a statement on Friday.

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad was appointed the chairman of Khazanah earlier this week.

The RM157.2 billion (S$52.80 billion) fund's managing director, Azman Mokhtar, and its entire board offered to resign last week in the biggest management shake-up at state-linked firms since the new government took charge in Malaysia.

REUTERS