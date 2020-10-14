You are here

Malaysia's king postpones meetings due to coronavirus curbs

Wed, Oct 14, 2020 - 2:47 PM

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia's King Al-Sultan Abdullah has postponed all meetings scheduled for the next two weeks due to coronavirus curbs, a senior palace official said on Wednesday, as opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim bids to replace Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.

Mr Anwar met the king on Tuesday to prove he has a "convincing" parliamentary majority to form a new government.

The king had been scheduled to meet top leaders from key political parties to verify support for Mr Anwar, but all appointments have been postponed due to a two-week partial lockdown in the capital city of Kuala Lumpur and the state of Selangor which took effect on Wednesday, palace comptroller Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin said.

New dates will only be decided after the curbs are lifted, Mr Ahmad Fadil said.

REUTERS

