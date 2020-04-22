You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Malaysia's March CPI falls 0.2% y-o-y, slightly faster than forecast

Wed, Apr 22, 2020 - 12:19 PM

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia's consumer prices in March fell for the first time in more than a year, declining 0.2 per cent from a year earlier amid lower transport costs, government data showed on Wednesday.

The fall in March's consumer price index was the first since February 2019 when it declined 0.4 per cent. A Reuters poll had forecast a drop of 0.1 per cent.

The decline was driven largely by lower prices of retail fuel during the month, with the transport sector index falling 8.9 per cent from a year earlier, data from the Statistics Department showed.

The drop, however, was offset by higher prices in most of the 12 main groups tracked in the index, particularly food and non-alcoholic beverages, communication, as well as housing and utilities.

Headline inflation was expected to average between -1.5 per cent and 0.5 per cent this year, lower than last year's 0.7 per cent, amid widespread coronavirus curbs, Malaysia's central bank said earlier this month.

SEE ALSO

March US consumer prices post largest drop in five years

REUTERS

Government & Economy

South Korea prepares third supplementary budget, aims to protect jobs

No last goodbye for Gulf migrant workers lost to pandemic

Australia retail sales surge in March, might avert Q1 GDP contraction

US starts contact tracing the old-fashioned way, but 'it's late'

Coronavirus takes mental toll on New York's medical staff

More than 2,700 dead in US from coronavirus in last 24 hours

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 22, 2020 12:13 PM
Banking & Finance

Citi Singapore to offer summer interns full-time analyst jobs amid 'challenging times'

CITI Singapore will offer its 76 summer 2020 interns full-time analyst roles after graduation as long as they meet...

Apr 22, 2020 11:59 AM
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Covid-19 test maker Biolidics sees 54.6% jump in share price

THE Singapore Exchange (SGX) on Wednesday morning flagged unusual price movements in the shares of cancer...

Apr 22, 2020 11:44 AM
Banking & Finance

Australian dollar saved by data surprise, but oil a drag

[SYDNEY] The Australian dollar bounced from a two-week trough on Wednesday as surprisingly strong retail sales data...

Apr 22, 2020 11:39 AM
Government & Economy

South Korea prepares third supplementary budget, aims to protect jobs

[SEOUL] South Korea President Moon Jae In said on Wednesday the government will prepare a third supplementary budget...

Apr 22, 2020 11:29 AM
Companies & Markets

Changi Airport Group eyes cargo as passenger flights impacted by Covid-19

CHANGI Airport Group (CAG) is directing its focus towards air cargo, amid a significant reduction in passenger...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.