You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Malaysia's Najib summoned to anti-corruption agency: report

Sat, May 19, 2018 - 1:26 PM

[KUALA LUMPUR] Scandal-tainted former Malaysian leader Najib Razak has been summoned to appear before the country's anti-corruption authorities next week as part of an anti-graft investigations, state media has reported.

Mr Najib, 64, unexpectedly lost a May 9 election to a political coalition that had focused on allegations that he oversaw the looting of billions of dollars from sovereign wealth fund 1MDB in a vast conspiracy of fraud and money-laundering stretching around the world.

Mr Najib was already barred from leaving Malaysia in the wake of the election, and police seized large amounts of cash, jewels and luxury items from his home and other sites last week.

State-run Bernama news agency said Mr Najib had been ordered to appear before the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) next Tuesday.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"So far, he is asked to turn up next Tuesday to enable us to record his statement relating to SRC International," Bernama quoted an MACC source as saying in the report issued late Friday.

SRC International was a subsidiary of 1MDB before being placed directly under the finance ministry in 2012. Mr Najib was both prime minister and finance minister at the time.

Hundreds of millions of dollars linked to SRC are alleged to have gone missing, in just one component of the wide-ranging 1MDB affair.

As reports proliferated in recent years that billions were looted from 1MDB by Mr Najib, his family and cronies, his government shut down domestic inquiries into the scandal, arrested critics calling for a full investigations and muzzled news organisations reporting on the affair.

But 92-year-old former premier Mahathir Mohamad, expressing disgust over the scandal, came out of retirement to lead a diverse alliance of parties to a stunning electoral victory on May 9.

Mr Mahathir has vowed to fully investigate the 1MDB scandal.

AFP

Government & Economy

China's Q2 GDP growth seen easing to around 6.7%: official think tank

PM Lee Hsien Loong meets Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohamad in Putrajaya

Australian PM to visit China to smooth trade ties

'Quiet' student shoots and kills 10 at his Texas high school

Prince Charles to walk Markle down aisle after dad drops out

A*Star: Efforts to spur local firms to innovate are working

Editor's Choice

ST_20180519_VIVA19_3997475.jpg
May 19, 2018
Real Estate

ESR-Reit and VIT merger could lead to more industrial Reit deals

BT_20180519_NRSIA19A_3442444.jpg
May 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

SIA to drop SilkAir brand; bring it under its wing

BT_20180519_BRUNCHART19_3441367.jpg
May 19, 2018
Brunch

Taking on the big boys

Most Read

1 TT International's Big Box in Jurong East put up for sale by receivers
2 Far East Organization-led consortium clinches plum Holland Road site
3 Singtel Q4 profit shrinks 19% to S$781m on forex effects, lower associates' contributions
4 Chancery Court at Dunearn Road sells en bloc for S$401.78m, 6% higher than reserve price
5 SIA to merge SilkAir into flagship carrier; CEO cites connectivity within plane fleet
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

pmmeeting0520.jpg
May 19, 2018
Government & Economy

PM Lee Hsien Loong meets Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohamad in Putrajaya

BT_20180519_NRSIA19A_3442444.jpg
May 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

SIA to drop SilkAir brand; bring it under its wing

BT_20180519_PSTAR19DSIL_3442803.jpg
May 19, 2018
Government & Economy

A*Star: Efforts to spur local firms to innovate are working

BT_20180519_STHENG19YJ09_3442605.jpg
May 19, 2018
Government & Economy

4G leaders will listen to people's views and launch discussion series, says Heng

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening