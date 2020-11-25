You are here

Malaysia's October CPI falls 1.5% y-o-y, faster than forecast

Wed, Nov 25, 2020 - 1:01 PM

rk_KL_251120.jpg
Malaysia's consumer prices in October fell for the eighth straight month, declining 1.5 per cent from a year earlier, government data showed on Wednesday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia's consumer prices in October fell for the eighth straight month, declining 1.5 per cent from a year earlier, government data showed on Wednesday.

The drop in October's consumer price index was slightly faster than the 1.4 per cent decline forecast by economists in a Reuters poll. In September, the index had fallen 1.4 per cent.

October's decline was largely driven by lower retail fuel prices, lean costs for housing, utilities and clothing, with the transport sector index falling 10.2 per cent on-year, the Statistics Department said in a statement.

REUTERS

