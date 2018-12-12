You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Malaysia's October factory output up 4.2% y-o-y, above forecast

Wed, Dec 12, 2018 - 2:25 PM

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia's industrial production index rose 4.2 per cent in October from a year earlier, faster than the previous month, supported by strength in manufacturing and a rebound in the mining sector, government data showed on Wednesday.

October's output growth was above the 3.3 per cent annual rise forecast in a Reuters poll, and was up from the 2.3 per cent expansion in September.

The index measures output from the manufacturing, electricity generation and mining sectors.

Growth was supported by an increase in all indexes tracked, led by a 5.4 per cent annual rise in the manufacturing sector, data from the Department of Statistics showed.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The electricity sector index grew 2.1 per cent from a year earlier while mining expanded 1.4 per cent, snapping a five-month streak of declining growth.

Malaysia's exports surged in October, rising 17.7 per cent from a year earlier, amid strong demand from China and higher shipments of manufactured and mining goods.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Singapore retail sales inch up by 0.1% in October as growth tapers off

Malaysia charges ex-1MDB chief and Najib for audit tampering

Economists fret over trade tensions, shave forecast for Singapore growth in 2019

Singapore consumer confidence still in doldrums but hits 3-year high in Q3: poll

Trump says Fed 'would be foolish' to raise rates this month

Marriott breach traced to Chinese hackers, US plans response

Editor's Choice

BT_20181212_STARHUB12A_3641158.jpg
Dec 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

StarHub faces hurricane, not headwinds, says CEO

file72l6xp4mbqpeogk75de.jpg
Dec 12, 2018
Technology

South-east Asia tech valuations 'to hold amid global drop'

Dec 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

Boob tube's for rubes as pay-TV loses its lustre

Most Read

1 Your apps know where you were last night, and they're not keeping it secret
2 Singapore venture capital firm eyes North Asia play
3 Telco, bank, consumer stocks among bargains in discount bin: analysts
4 Hardy survivors of S-chip fallout worth a second look: analysts
5 StarHub faces hurricane, not headwinds, says CEO

Must Read

nm-sg-1212.jpg
Dec 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Economists fret over trade tensions, shave forecast for Singapore growth in 2019

ak_retail_1212.jpg
Dec 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore retail sales inch up by 0.1% in October as growth tapers off

ak_najib_1012.jpg
Dec 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Malaysia charges ex-1MDB chief and Najib for audit tampering

AK_sgskyline_1212.jpg
Dec 12, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore condo rents up 0.6% in November; HDB rents drop 0.5%: SRX

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening