Malaysia's Pharmaniaga signs Covid vaccine agreement with China's Sinovac

Tue, Jan 12, 2021 - 2:51 PM

AK_myvax_1201.jpg
Malaysia Pharmaniaga has signed an agreement with China's Sinovac to purchase ready-to-fill Covid-19 vaccines and later to manufacture the vaccine domestically, it said on Tuesday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia Pharmaniaga has signed an agreement with China's Sinovac to purchase ready-to-fill Covid-19 vaccines and later to manufacture the vaccine domestically, it said on Tuesday.

Pharmaniaga said in a filing to the bourse that the company will carry out a fill-and-finish...

Pharmaniaga said in a filing to the bourse that the company will carry out a fill-and-finish...

Indonesia says crashed Sriwijaya Air jet had passed airworthiness check

Democratic drive to impeach Trump speeds ahead after Capitol siege

Australia blocks Chinese buyout of builder over security concerns

Japan households' inflation expectations weaken as pandemic clouds outlook: Bank of Japan survey

China plans further Hong Kong crackdown after mass arrest: sources

Malaysian PM Muhyiddin says no curfews or military rule under emergency

