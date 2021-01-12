Malaysia's Pharmaniaga signs Covid vaccine agreement with China's Sinovac

Get our introductory offer at only
[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia Pharmaniaga has signed an agreement with China's Sinovac to purchase ready-to-fill Covid-19 vaccines and later to manufacture the vaccine domestically, it said on Tuesday.
Pharmaniaga said in a filing to the bourse that the company will carry out a fill-and-finish...
