Malaysia's Sept factory output up 1.7% y-o-y, below forecast

Mon, Nov 11, 2019 - 1:08 PM

Malaysia's industrial production rose 1.7 per cent in September from a year earlier, slower than the previous month, supported by continued growth in the electricity sector, government data showed on Monday.
Annual factory output in September came below the 1.9 per cent expansion forecast in a Reuters poll. August's factory output rose 1.9 per cent annually, accelerating from July's pace of 1.2 per cent, the slowest in five years.

The sectoral index for electricity generation grew 3.3 per cent on-year, data from the Statistics Department showed.

However, manufacturing and mining output declined 1.3 per cent and 1.4 per cent, the data showed.

Malaysia's exports fell 6.8 per cent year-on-year in September, the biggest decline in three years, on subdued demand from major trade partners.

REUTERS

