Malaysia's September CPI drops 1.4% y-o-y, more than forecast

Wed, Oct 21, 2020 - 12:42 PM

rk_PetronasTwinTowers_211020.jpg
Malaysia's consumer price index (CPI) fell for the seventh straight month in September, declining 1.4 per cent from a year earlier, government data showed on Wednesday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia's consumer price index (CPI) fell for the seventh straight month in September, declining 1.4 per cent from a year earlier, government data showed on Wednesday.

The drop was more than the 1.3 per cent decline forecast by 10 economists in a Reuters poll. In August, the index had fallen 1.4 per cent.

September's decline was driven largely by the transport sector index falling 9.9 per cent on-year and lower housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuel prices, the Statistics Department said in a statement.

REUTERS

Stay up to date with The Business Times for