Man behind Sweden's controversial virus strategy admits mistakes

Wed, Jun 03, 2020 - 4:07 PM

Dr Anders Tegnell is the brains behind Sweden's controversial approach to fighting the virus, and the government of Stefan Lofven has deferred to the epidemiologist in its official response to the pandemic.
PHOTO: AFP

[STOCKHOLM] Sweden's top epidemiologist has admitted his strategy to fight Covid-19 resulted in too many deaths, after persuading his country to avoid a strict lockdown.

"If we were to encounter the same illness with the same knowledge that we have today, I think our response would land...

