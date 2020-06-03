Man behind Sweden's controversial virus strategy admits mistakes

Get our introductory offer at only
[STOCKHOLM] Sweden's top epidemiologist has admitted his strategy to fight Covid-19 resulted in too many deaths, after persuading his country to avoid a strict lockdown.
"If we were to encounter the same illness with the same knowledge that we have today, I think our response would land...
